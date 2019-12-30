Gigi Hadid Fans Think She’s Back With Zayn Malik After She Posts Special Tribute To His Mom

Zigi fans are convinced that Gigi Hadid’s hinting she and Zayn Malik are back together after she posted his mom’s recipe! It comes just weeks after they reportedly started speaking again.

Third time’s the charm? Gigi Hadid, 24, raised eyebrows on Instagram when she shared one of her favorite recipes with fans, and it comes courtesy of ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik‘s mom! The shoutout has fans convinced that Gigi and Zayn, 27, who first started dating in 2015 — and then broke up, got back together, and broke up over past four years — could be dating yet again. Gigi posted a mouthwatering photo to her Instagram Story on December 29, captioned “Sunday in the kitchen, about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!!! @mammamalik’s Chicken Curry Pasta Salad. (Hopefully she’ll share the receipt with the world one day),” making sure to tag Trisha Malik. You can see Gigi’s post HERE!

Fans aren’t letting that go unnoticed. They flocked to Twitter after seeing Gigi’s post, with one fan writing, “I’m telling you #Zigi is happening again. I’m happy.” Same. “Gigi making Zayn’s mom recipe is actually so cute. I’m really happy they kept a nice relationship,” another sweet fan tweeted. “Okay Gigi, you can start feeding us pictures of Zayn now,” a Zigi believer also wrote. And gets better, as some fans pointed out. Zayn’s mom reposted Gigi’s image on her own Instagram Story! She followed it up with videos of herself cooking what appears to be that curry chicken, leaving fans convinced that Gigi and Trisha could actually be in the kitchen together.

Trisha really isn’t doing anything to help stop the rumor mill. She also posted a British Vogue video, taken in 2017, in which Gigi says that her favorite restaurant is “my boyfriend’s mom’s house.” And, she liked a post on December 30 from a Zigi fan account that defended the former(?) couple from haters that said their relationship was “toxic.” Now, Trisha could just be doing an embarrassing mom thing and not confirming anything. Granted, Zayn’s now active again on Twitter after taking a couple weeks off. He was tweeting about watching soccer at the same time Gigi was posting about cooking his mom’s recipe. Hmm…

Zayn and Gigi haven’t been photographed together since their last breakup in August 2018, but the exes reportedly began talking again this November after she split from The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, 26. “[Gigi and Zayn] went through a phase where they took time apart and weren’t communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently,” a source told E! News at the time. “She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it’s been casual.”