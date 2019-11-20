Gigi Hadid ‘Reconnecting’ With Zayn Malik After Hot Fling With Tyler Cameron

Rekindling a past flame? Gigi Hadid is, reportedly, ‘in touch’ with her former boyfriend, Zayn Malik, who ‘has always had a soft spot’ in Gigi’s heart.

It looks like a past romance could be getting a new chapter in Gigi Hadid‘s, 24, life. The supermodel is, reportedly, ‘reconnecting’ with her old flame, Zayn Malik, 26, according to E! News. Gigi “has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together,” a source shared with the outlet. The former couple sparked rumors that they were an item in November 2015. They finally confirmed that they were dating in early 2016, after Gigi made an appearance in Zayn’s steamy music video for “PILLOWTALK.”

The duo really had, what appeared to be, a steady, committed relationship for years, until things went south. The pair announced their breakup in emotional Twitter posts in March 2018. However, they were spotted together in the time after their relationship, and even sparked rumors that they were officially back together. Of course, their reconciliation didn’t last long, as they called it quits, again, in early 2019. Things appeared to be quiet between the two, until now! “They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren’t communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently,” the outlet’s source continued. “She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it’s been casual.”

What didn’t appear to be casual was Gigi’s high-profile relationship with The Bachelorette fan favorite Tyler Cameron, 26. Following Tyler’s time on the reality TV series, he and Gigi sparked dating rumors when they started following each other on social media. What followed was a whirlwind relationship between the pair that seemed to be getting serious quite fast — Tyler even accompanied Gigi and her family to her grandmother’s funeral! But due to the speediness and intensity of their relationship, not to mention the public scrutiny, Tyler and Gigi chose to go their separate ways in early October, with a source close to HollywoodLife confirming their split.

Fans have been incredibly curious as to the status of Gigi’s love life. They’ve been quite vigilant on social media, and with this latest news will have to keep their detective hats on a bit longer to learn more! Regardless, Zayn and Gigi clearly went through a lot together. Whether they are rekindling their romance or their friendship, fan’s cannot wait to see where this leads!