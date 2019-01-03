Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik: What Went Wrong & Why They Finally Split For Good

On-again/off-again couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have split once more, but is this the end of their relationship forever? We’ve got the details!

Gigi Hadid, 23, and Zayn Malik, 25, have been known as one of Hollywood’s hottest couples since they began dating in November 2015. But the leggy supermodel and the former One Direction band member recently split again and this time it may be for good. A source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that “the last three months have been really bad for them. Its been a pressure cooker relationship where they would spend most of their time indoors.”

“Gigi would want to go out all the time and Zayn would never want to join her,” the pal adds. “They are young and she wants to enjoy that, him not so much.” Fans recently speculated a split between the former flames when they didn’t appear to have spent the holidays together. Further evidence showed that the Victoria’s Secret model hasn’t posted a photo with Zayn on social media since Oct. 21. “Flyin home to my happy place,” she captioned the pic cuddled up next to her shirtless beau at the time. Zayn has been known to have anxiety problems in the past and the insider explained, “Gigi is concerned for his health and thinks he may be better without her.”

“Maybe that will be the catalyst for Zayn to actually do something to get in a better place,” the friend continued. “Things really came to a head recently, as Zayn was really upset that Gigi didn’t support him and join him on his album release party in New York. He really took that hard. So it just was one thing after another and Gigi just got sick of it.” With Zayn’s birthday approaching on Jan. 12, fans may be wondering if Gigi will reach out to wish him well, but the way it appears now, that’s not a likely birthday wish Zayn might get.