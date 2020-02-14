See Pic
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik: She Officially Reveals They’re Back Together With Valentine’s Day Message

Gigi Hadid FINALLY confirmed that she and Zayn Malik are back together weeks after speculation about them reuniting continued to grow.

Breakup to makeup indeed! Gigi Hadid, 24, gave her millions of fans a big reason to scream “OMG” when she posted a photo of her on-again beau Zayn Malik, 27, on Friday, February 14 (AKA Valentine’s Day). “HEY VALENTINE,” she wrote on her GI’sposables Instagram account (which she refers to as “Disposable film by me”) next to a sexy snap of Zayn. “Z on the farm Dec 2019.” The former One Direction band member cracked a slight smile while posing for the photo, presumably taken by Gigi, with the farm acting as a beautiful backdrop. Naturally their fans went ballistic in the photo’s comment section, with one writing, “Screaminnnggg,” and another one chiming in with, “So happy for you!” Others got greedy with what they desire out of the two of them next. “The audience wants a picture of you two!,” one requested.

Fans begin to suspect that Gigi and Zayn were back on when the gorgeous supermodel posted a tribute to his mother Trisha Malik towards the very end of 2019. She shared a mouthwatering photo to her Instagram Story on December 29, captioned “Sunday in the kitchen, about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!!! @mammamalik’s Chicken Curry Pasta Salad. (Hopefully she’ll share the receipt with the world one day),” making sure to tag her potential future mother-in-law in the process.

The dreamy twosome didn’t exactly make it hard for the world to figure out that something was going on with them again weeks later. They were spotted holding hands with one another during a celebration for his 27th birthday in New York City on January 11, 2020, where they were all smiles during his big night. They wrapped their arms around each other one day later during a separate outing in The Big Apple on January 12.

This looks to be a good thing for the on-again couple, especially when it comes to the relationship he has with her mother Yolanda Hadid, 56. “Yolanda loves all of the guys her girls have brought home. She gets extremely close to the boyfriends and she always really liked Zayn,” a source told HollywoodLife exclusively on January 14. “So, if he is what makes Gigi happy, then she supports it.”