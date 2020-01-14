Yolanda Hadid: How She Feels About Gigi Reuniting With Zayn Nearly 1 Year After Split 

Yolanda Hadid has always considered Zayn Malik as family. So, when the singer reunited with her daughter, Gigi in NYC on Jan. 11, she welcomed him with open arms, as seen in photos from the dinner outing. But, does she think Gigi should get back with Zayn?

It appears as though Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are ready to give love another try, and she’s got her mom’s blessing. Yolanda Hadid was overjoyed spending time with her family, along with the former One Direction singer, who joined them for a private dinner in New York City on Saturday night. More of the Hadid family, including Bella, Anwar and his girlfriend, singer, Dua Lipa attended the late night dinner at the Mediterranean–Italian restaurant, il Buco.

“Yolanda loves all of the guys her girls have brought home. She gets extremely close to the boyfriends and she always really liked Zayn,” a source close to the author, 56, tells HollywoodLife, exclusively. “So, if he is what makes Gigi happy, then she supports it.”

Gigi, 24, and Zayn, 27, first began dating in 2015. Following a brief split in March 2018, they rekindled their romance. But, nearly a year later, it was reported that they on-again, off-again couple had split again in January 2019. The source close to Yolanda isn’t quite sure if Gigi and Zayn are officially back together, but says it wouldn’t be a shock to anyone close to the family if they were to date again.

“The breakup with Zayn was hard on Yolanda, as it was for Gigi. Yolanda treated Zayn like family,” the insider admits, explaining, “She knows that Zayn and Gigi always had an intense love and connection for one another and she trusts that Gigi will follow her heart. They always kept in touch here and there, and they never stopped caring or really loving one another.”

At the end of the day, “Yolanda knows Gigi’s a good girl who makes good decisions,” the source says.

Gigi and Zayn were photographed arm in arm and all smiles as they headed back to her apartment, following the family dinner. The family outing appeared to be a celebration for both Yolanda and Zayn’s birthday, which fall on January 11 and 12. Yolanda even shared a since expired photo of Zayn with the family on her Instagram Story.

Rumors that Gigi and Zayn rekindled their romance also came after the model shared a photo to her Instagram Stories in December that showed her cooking one of his mother’s recipes. Gigi and Zayn have no confirmed or addressed reports that they are back together.