Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik looked like more than just friends once again when they were spotted smiling and getting cozy during a celebration for his 27th birthday in New York on the night of Jan. 11.

Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik back together?! It definitely seems so after an outing for Zayn’s 27th birthday on Jan. 11! The gorgeous 24-year-old model and the former One Direction singer were spotted looking happy while showing off PDA during a stroll to IL Buco restaurant in New York and although neither of them have confirmed it quite yet, we think it’s safe to say that the romantic flame has been rekindled!

During the sighting, Gigi, who had her arm wrapped around the British hunk’s, looked stylish in a loose sage-colored blazer over a white turtleneck and matching sage-colored pants. Zayn opted for a multi-colored patterned jacket with light blue jeans. The on-again couple were joined by Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid, 23, and gal pal Dua Lipa, 24, during the fun evening and walked close behind them while flashing bright smiles.

Gigi and Zayn’s latest outing comes after the young stars fueled reconciliation rumors at the end of Dec. when Gigi took to her Instagram story to post a photo that showed her making one of Zayn’s mom, Trisha Malik‘s recipes and tagged her in it. “Sunday in the kitchen, about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!!! @mammamalik’s Chicken Curry Pasta Salad. (Hopefully she’ll share the receipt with the world one day),” the caption for the photo read.

Gigi and Zayn’s latest reconciliation marks the third time they’ve tried a romance with each other. The last time they were photographed together was before their latest breakup in Aug. 2018. They first started dating in 2015 and announced their first breakup in Mar. 2018 but a month later they were giving it a go again. We’re hoping the third time’s the charm for these two!