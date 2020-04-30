Gigi Hadid Hints At Pregnancy With ‘Yummy’ Pasta Dish After Mom Yolanda Confirms Baby News

Mama-to-be Gigi Hadid proved she’s the ultimate home chef! The supermodel showed off her homemade gourmet pasta dish step-by-step.

Gigi Hadid, 25, isn’t on a model diet these days! The Maybelline face shared a glimpse of her insanely delicious dinner with her 53 million followers on Wednesday, April 29 and revealed she’s got some serious skills in the kitchen. “Tonight. Yummy + easy spicy vodka sauce (have no vodka…but still good),” she began her multi-video Instagram story, sharing an image of two black bowls filled with orecchiette-shaped noodles covered in a dark-red sauce and grated parmesan cheese. “Recipe for 2 tonight,” she added, implying she was whipping up the homemade meal for her main man and dad-to-be Zayn Malik, 27! The pair are currently quarantined together at her family’s spacious Pennsylvania farm, which was confirmed in her recent 25th birthday post.

Gigi’s mom Yolanda Hadid was known for her impeccable cooking on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it seems like she’s passed the talent onto her eldest daughter. The Burberry model walked her followers through the simple sauce recipe step-by-step, which includes basic ingredients like tomato paste, olive oil, shallots, red pepper flakes — even offering suggestions on how to substitute items you may be out of at home. “I only had red onion tonight, so used a little less than a quarter of one,” she revealed, also advising those who are adding vodka to “cook it until it almost evaporates.” We have a feeling we may be seeing a cookbook in Gigi’s future.

The delicious meal comes just hours after her mom Yolanda confirmed the news that Gigi is, indeed, pregnant! “We are still in shock that our little secret has been leaked to the press,” Yolanda said to Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard on April 29, speaking in her native tongue. “[Her pregnancy] is quite special, since I lost my own mother so recently,” the 56-year-old continued, referencing the death of Gigi’s grandmother Ans van den Herik, who passed in Aug. 2019. “That is the beauty of life: one soul is leaving us and another is coming. We feel very blessed,” Yolanda sweetly gushed, telling the outlet that her daughter is due in September 2020.

i love how Gigi Hadid just KNOWS she’s the talk of the town and instead of addressing rumors she posts her pasta recipe: pic.twitter.com/lOyYayA4sn — cyndal 🕊 (@cyndalalex) April 30, 2020

In a February interview, Gigi implied that she’s had starting a family on her mind. “I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she said in i-D magazine‘s February issue. “The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!” she also said. We can definitely see her doing so, especially after that mouth-watering pasta dish she just made.

News of Gigi and Zayn’s pregnancy comes just five months after they got back together in Dec. 2019, after several years of dating on-again, off-again. The model and the former One Direction member have yet to make a statement or post on social media about the pregnancy themselves, but we are waiting and watching for it at HollywoodLife.