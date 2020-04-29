Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Fans Convinced Her Birthday Was Also Gender Reveal Party: See Evidence

Less than 24 hours after reports surfaced that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together, fans took to Instagram to share their theories that Gigi’s birthday also served as a gender reveal party!

Fans of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, 27, couldn’t be happier that the young couple is expecting their first child together! Reports surfaced on April 28 that the couple is expecting, and fans immediately began to search for clues that they were dropping hints on Gigi’s April 23 birthday. In fact, a number of fans collected photo evidence from Gigi’s 25th birthday, citing ribbon colors, bags, and diving even deeper to see who was following the couple on social media!

One fan started off by noting the color of the strings on Gigi’s ’25’ balloons. The string on the 5 was pink while the other on the 2 was blue. Not only was this detail discovered among the many pictures from Gigi’s big day, but the fan also noticed that a blue bag that was given to the birthday girl was also blue and featured pink wrapping paper and bows! Another admirer of the couple read even deeper into the meaning of the balloons, writing on Instagram, “The number 2 had a blue string and the 5 a pink one… so why is Gigi holding the number 2 in the pic with Zayn?”

Another fan did even more digging and went straight to Gigi’s 23-year-old sister, Bella Hadid‘s, Instagram to look for more hints. The fan noticed that, on Bella’s story, the supermodel covered a birthday gift bag with a sun flower emoji, a bag that could have said “hello little one,” as noted in the fan’s carousel post. They even dug deeper to find that Gigi’s gynecologist, which she visited on February 6, followed Zayn on Instagram!

While fans are clearly busy putting the pieces together, Gigi and Zayn are likely enjoying this time in their life. Reports surfaced on April 28 that Gigi was already 20 weeks pregnant with her and Zayn’s bundle of joy. While it wasn’t evident how far along Gigi was in the photos she shared for her milestone birthday, it was clear that she, her sister, Zayn, and Bella and Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, are safely together in their Pennsylvania farmhouse amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Starting a family of her own is something that has actually been on Gigi’s mind for some time. The model shared in an interview roughly two months ago that she was looking forward to her future and welcoming a little one of her own. “I think that as I get older…well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she revealed. “I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”