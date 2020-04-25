Gigi Hadid & Zayn Share Romantic Hug On Her Birthday: It Was ‘The Sweetest Day’ — See Pic

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik looked like they’ll never let go of one another in this sweet PDA photo, which was snapped on Gigi’s 25th birthday. The model couldn’t stop gushing about the ‘special’ day spent with her ‘quarantine family.’

Zayn Malik, 27, made a cameo in Gigi Hadid’s birthday slideshow! The model compiled a photo and video slideshow of the memories she made while ringing in her 25th year on April 23, which she shared to Instagram the very next day. One of those sweet mementos included a photo of Zayn giving Gigi a tight bear hug as she held a two-shaped balloon. Gigi only shares photos of her longtime off-again, on-again beau here and there, so it’s always a treat to see the lovers together on social media. The birthday roundup also included a photos of Gigi with her little sister Bella Hadid, 23, and mom Yolanda Hadid, 56, and her gigantic bagel cake made by none other than the Cake Boss, Buddy Valastro! You can see these pictures and more below.

“Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!,” Gigi captioned the post. Later in the message, Gigi couldn’t stop gushing about her quirky cake (which actually made her cry): “The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed.”

Gigi was also spoiled with flowers from her friends and family who aren’t with her right now on her family’s farm in Pennsylvania. Her close gal pals Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift (including Taylor’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn) sent gorgeous bouquets all the way to the rural farm, which Gigi made sure to post on her Instagram Story. The model’s little brother Anwar Hadid, and his girlfriend/Gigi’s friend Dua Lipa also sent their own floral bouquet!

As you can see in the photo above, isolating together has done wonders for Gigi and Zayn’s relationship! “[Quarantining has] been good for her relationship with Zayn because a lot of the things that stress them out, namely her having to be gone so much for work, have been taken away,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife ahead of Gigi’s 25th birthday. “They are able to just be together without all the outside pressures and that’s a great thing.” Zayn also owns his own farm nearby Gigi’s in Pennsylvania — so, if the couple ever needs alone time, that’s also an option.

“Zayn and Gigi can’t get enough of each other,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in recent days! “Once anyone thinks it is over they get right back in their groove because they both believe they are each others soulmates.” After they fueled split rumors at the end of 2018, they were seen holding hands and looking like lovers once again to celebrate Zayn’s 27th birthday, which fell on Jan. 12. Gigi confirmed the romantic reunion on Valentine’s day, when she shared a throwback disposable photo of Zayn on the farm.