Gigi Hadid Conceals Her Growing Baby Belly In A Flannel Shirt In New Pics Posted By Mom Yolanda

Yolanda Hadid is enjoying ‘farm life’ with her daughter, Gigi Hadid. The matriarch posted a slew of photos to her Instagram of the family planting lavender, including one of Gigi hiding her baby bump with a flannel shirt!

Things are quite quaint in the Pennsylvanian country for Gigi Hadid and her loving family. The stunning model, 25, was captured on her mom, Yolanda‘s, Instagram account on May 13 planting some lavender plants on the family’s PA country house. In the second image of the carousel post, Gigi, who is expecting her first child with partner Zayn Malik, 27, wore comfortable, loose clothes, including a gray flannel shirt to hide her growing belly! She also fashioned some garden-chic clothes, wearing a pair of black sweatpants, sneakers, and a blue baseball cap over her long hair, which she wore in a ponytail. Practicing the necessary safety precautions amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Gigi also wore a blue face mask while handling the lavender plants with care, wearing protective gloves. “3,000 Lavender Planted,” Yolanda captioned the images, which also featured Yolanda and Gigi’s younger sister, Bella Hadid, 23. The Hadid matriarch also added a red heart emoji, green checkmark, and the hashtags “farm life” and “dream work team work” to the caption of her post!

Yolanda, her daughters, and more of the Hadid family’s friends and relatives have been quarantining together at the PA farm house amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The family’s picturesque estate has also been where Gigi has been conducting various interviews, including one with Jimmy Fallon where she confirmed for the late night talk show host that she is expecting her first child! “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Gigi revealed to the host on the April 30th episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

It’s been an incredibly happy time for the Hadid family, especially considering the trying circumstances of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And Gigi has made it very clear that she’ll be looking to her mom for a lot of support and advice as she begins her pregnancy journey. On Mother’s Day, May 12, Gigi shared the sweetest throwback post featuring her as a toddler and a pregnant Yolanda looking exactly alike! “Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero,” Gigi captioned the post. Her mom was so touched by the image that she commented, “Thank you my love,” with a heart and prayer hands emoji.

As for how Yolanda is taking in this exciting time in her daughter’s life, a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that the grandmother-to-be couldn’t be more thrilled. “The family didn’t think it would get out there since so few people knew, but they’re all very, very excited and happy.” As the family continues to spend more time together, we cannot wait to see Yolanda shepherd her daughter through this thrilling time in her life!