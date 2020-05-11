Gigi Hadid Proves She Is Mom Yolanda’s Twin With Throwback Pic For Mother’s Day

Gigi Hadid has the best mom she ‘could ever ask for!’ The gorgeous model and expectant mom shared a sweet throwback photo to Instagram for Mother’s Day, featuring Gigi as a little girl and her mom, Yolanda, pregnant with Bella!

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and no one knows that as well as Gigi Hadid! The gorgeous model, 25, took to Instagram on Mother’s Day, May 10, to share the sweetest photo of herself as a toddler with her pregnant mom, Yolanda, 56. The flashback photo captures Yolanda sitting cross-legged on the beach while wearing a red string bikini and baseball cap. Her pregnant belly — from when she was carrying Bella, 23 — was on full display, while little Gigi, in a pink one-piece, sat on her mom’s leg. Both of the ladies’ profiles were on full display, and the two looked so much alike! Gigi is clearly her mom’s mini-me!

But there was so much more to this endearing Mother’s Day post. Now an expectant first-time mom, Gigi simply captioned the image, “Best I could ever ask for,” adding a heart emoji. “Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!” Yolanda was quick to comment on the loving image, writing back, “Thank you my love,” with a heart and prayer hands emoji.

Simply based off of her caption, it’s so clear how much Gigi looks up to her mom, and she’ll be turning to Yolanda for a lot of guidance in the months to come! On April 28, reports surfaced that Gigi and Zayn Malik, 27, were expecting their first child together. Gigi later confirmed the news on her April 30 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, telling the host, “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”

One of those people offering Gigi support is none other than her own mom. Yolanda couldn’t have been more thrilled by the news and a source close to her shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that she kept the secret close to her heart until it was announced. “Yolanda is a great person and friend and can be trusted and she’s a mama bear who protects her children always,” the source revealed. “She considers Zayn as one of her own. If they work for her kids, they work for her. The family didn’t think it would get out there since so few people knew, but they’re all very, very excited and happy.”