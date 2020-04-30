It’s official: Gigi Hadid is going to be a mom! The model made the pregnancy news announcement in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, after a report first claimed she and Zayn Malik are going to be parents.

The baby rumors are true — Gigi Hadid is pregnant! The 25-year-old model finally confirmed the news in a pre-taped Apr. 30 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon from home. And, yes, she confirmed one other important rumor: her longtime off-again, on-again boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27, is indeed the dad! “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Gigi revealed.

She continued, “Especially during this time,” Gigi added about being in lockdown at her family’s Pennsylvania farm. “It’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.” Jimmy told Gigi to pass along his congratulations to Zayn, and “Tell him [that] if you guys need anything, call Uncle Jimmy. I’ll make sure you guys are taken care of.” Gigi loved it, telling the host, “We will! We’ll have best Uncle Jimmy!”

Gigi even revealed her biggest pregnancy craving and how it turned into her 25th birthday cake. “I eat a everything bagel a day and so I was already so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel, but then I found out that Buddy [Valastro], the ‘Cake Boss,’ made my cake,” the model excitedly explained about her marble cake with chocolate chip buttercream confection. “I don’t know if it was my hormones right now or just, like, quarantine emotional-ness, but I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought about that Buddy made my cake.”

Gigi confirming her pregnancy and talking about it on Jimmy Fallon! pic.twitter.com/IOEwkBS2z5 — Zayn&Gigi News (@ZigiFacts) April 30, 2020

Fans can now have peace of mind after TMZ was the first to report that Gigi and Zayn were expecting their very first child together. The report surfaced on April 28, but it wasn’t preceded by any hints on Gigi and Zayn’s behalf. Gigi was already 20 weeks along, according to TMZ’s source, but no sign of a baby bump was apparent when Gigi shared a slew of photos (some full-body!) from her 25th birthday celebrations. She rang in a quarter century of life at her family’s Pennsylvania farm on April 23!

Gigi did make it clear, though, that she and Zayn were on more than good terms. She shared not one but two posts of her beau on Instagram after her birthday. The first was of a photo of the One Direction alum giving her a tight hug, and the other a Boomerang clip of Zayn’s arms wrapped around Gigi and Bella Hadid amid the celebration. Gigi and Zayn aren’t exactly spamming social media with lovey-dovey posts, so these Zayn cameos were rare and important!

Obviously, it looks like Gigi and Zayn are serious about their reunion this time around. They began dating in 2015 (remember the commotion the “PILLOWTALK” music video stirred?), but broke fans’ hearts with their split in March of 2018. Following an apparent reunion that same year, they reportedly broke up (again) by the beginning of 2019 — only to spark romance rumors once again in Dec. 2019. Gigi had given a shout-out to a recipe passed along by Zayn’s mom Tricia Malik, on her Instagram Story. Interestingly, that was about 20 weeks prior to the time Gigi’s pregnancy report came forward — which, as we mentioned, alleged that she was already 20 weeks into her pregnancy!

People didn’t need to speculate too hard, because Zayn and Gigi were spotted holding hands and celebrating Zayn’s 27th birthday the following month. The couple have been happily dating since, and are now about to become a family of three! We love this timeline.