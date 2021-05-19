Shanna Moakler Claims Kourtney Kardashian Put A ‘Wedge’ Between Her & Her Kids

Shanna Moakler claimed that her ex, Travis Barker’s, relationship with Kourtney Kardashian put ‘severe distancing’ between her and her two teenagers — Alabama and Landon.

Shanna Moakler opened up about how her relationship with her kids has drastically changed since her ex, Travis Barker, started dating Kourtney Kardashian. The Pacific Blue alum, 46, and her former husband, 45, have been co-parenting their two kids — 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama — since their divorce in 2008, but since Travis started dating the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, Shanna’s claimed that her bond with her teens has shifted. “The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day,” Shanna told Us Weekly.

The model alleged that there’s been “severe distancing” between her and her children. “They’re going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine,” she told the outlet. “I think it’s nice that they’re being kind to my kids. I want that for my children.” Despite knowing how well her kids are being treated by Kourtney and her family, she still has frustrations.

“I don’t think it’s great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother,” she claimed. Shanna’s conversation with Us Weekly comes only a few days after Alabama claimed that her mother has been “absent” from her life. “My mom has never completely been in my life, can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom. Did your mom ask to see you on Mother’s Day cause mine didn’t? I’m done keeping a secret, reality shows,” Alabama wrote on her May 15 Instagram Story. “Everybody thinks my mother is amazing, Matthew is nothing but awful to her not only that but he cheats on her.”

Two days after sharing that message to her Instagram Story, Alabama said on TikTok that she has “cut off family.” Shanna has seen those aforementioned claims, and issued her response during her conversation with Us Weekly. “I think it’s heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren’t true, you know, not just about me as a parent, but also about my relationship,” she said.

“What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things? You know, it’s just sad, but I understand they’re teenagers. They’re being influenced by numerous people who are very calculating, very manipulative and there’s nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them.”