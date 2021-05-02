The State Of Travis Barker & Shanna Moakler’s Relationship After Her Shade Towards Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler share two children together and co-parent as his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian has ‘a lot of passion and chemistry.’

Shanna Moakler, 46, made headlines when seemingly shading her ex Travis Barker, 45, and his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 42, in an Instagram comment a few days ago, and now we’re finding out how it’s affected her relationship status with the Blink 182 drummer. She and Travis share two children, including son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, together and they’ve been steady with their co-parenting.

“Some days, Travis and Shanna get along and some [they] don’t, but overall, they have a pretty decent and respectful relationship most of the time,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He will always respect her as the mother of his children and is not one to go out of his way to hurt someone or clap back on social media, so don’t expect him to.”

Shanna’s supposed shady comment was posted on a pic she posted of her boyfriend Matthew Rondeau kissing her hand. “Unlike some people my relationship status isn’t based on social media posting… I’m happy on life not on IG,” she wrote. Travis and Kourtney are known for posting a lot flirty and PDA-filled pics on social media since going public with their romance in Feb., so many thought the comment was directed at them.

Shanna also made headlines before that when she liked a comment that claimed Travis “downgraded” by dating Kourtney after her. “Travis & Kourtney posting so much has nothing to do with Shanna,” the source continued. “The photos are real and they are very much in love. They have a lot of passion and chemistry between them.”

As far as whether or not Travis plans on responding to Shanna with his own shady comment, our insider says he’s not interested in stirring up drama. “Travis tries to be respectful and kind towards all his exes,” the insider explained. “He’s the nicest guy in the world.”

Travis and Kourtney were friends for many years and faced romance rumors a number of times before finally deciding to take their friendship to the next level. Although he “respects” Shanna, who he was married to from 2004 until 2008, and everything they’ve been through, he’s only romantically interested in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “He’s not thinking about anyone but Kourtney in that way,” the source added. “He and Shanna have had no romantic feelings towards one another for years.”