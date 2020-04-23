At Home With Shanna Moakler: How She’s Co-Parenting With Ex Travis Barker During Quarantine

Shanna Moakler EXCLUSIVELY revealed how she and ex-husband Travis Barker are making things work as co-parents during their time in quarantine.

Things appear to be going A-OK in the world of co-parenting for exes Shanna Moakler, 45, and Travis Barker, 44, over a decade after they called their marriage quits. “It’s going great! Travis has the kids (Alabama Luella Barker, 14, and Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya, 20, the latter of which she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya, 47) right now,” she revealed EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife earlier this month. “I have my son (Landon Asher Barker, 16) with me and he has the two girls and they’re kind of rotating. I actually went on a trip to Mexico and so when I came back I quarantined because I went through international customs and I just didn’t want to be around my kids until I knew that I was in the clear. I then got the test and it came back negative, so I felt comfortable being around them, but otherwise it’s been great! A lot of FaceTiming and the kids are taking turns going back and forth.”

Shanna and Travis wed in October 2004 over a year after she gave birth to their son Landon. They had a rocky relationship for quite some time before the Blink 182 drummer revealed in February 2008 that their divorce was final. The former couple have been romantically linked to other people in the years since with rumors circulating that he was involved with Kourtney Kardashian, 41, last year. He denied the allegations and said that she was just a good friend.

The former Miss USA appears to be having a great time while in self-isolation outside of her parenting duties, especially when it comes to what she’s been binge watching. “I’ve been watching The Walking Dead,” she confessed. “I didn’t realize that a new season had started and so I’m back like 8 episodes. And of course, Tiger King. Everyone’s obsessed with that. That’s pretty much it.”

She, like many others, are also stocking up on a bunch of essential items while stuck inside. “I went to Costco and I got so lucky because when I was there they just so happened to drop a pallet of toilet paper and people ran for it and I got one of the last remaining packages,” she revealed while also talking about the one snack item she can’t get enough of. “I really love salt & vinegar chips. That’s my guilty pleasure.”