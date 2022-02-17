Shanna Moakler Admits Co-Parenting Is The ‘Only Thing’ She & Travis Barker Agree On

Despite publicly feuding with her ex-husband, the model admitted that she and the pop-punk drummer both put their kids above everything.

Co-parenting is tough, but it’s always important to make sure that exes are on the same page about their kids. Shanna Moakler, 46, opened up about her co-parenting relationship with her ex Travis Barker, 46, in a Thursday February 17 interview with People. Despite their disagreements, Shanna said that the most important thing to her is that her children are being treated well.

The Big Brother star made a point of saying that her kids were the number one thing in her life. The pair have a son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, together, and they also share Shanna’s daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 22, from her relationship with Oscar de la Hoya. “My children are my first priority, and that’s one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on,” she told People. “Our children come first and their happiness. As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that’s all that matters to me as a mom. As long as they’re happy, and that’s the key.”

Shanna hasn’t shied away from showing her distaste for the blink-182 drummer’s relationship and engagement to Kourtney Kardashian, 42. After the pair announced their engagement, she shaded the couple when she was questioned by the paparazzi. She said that she “hope[d] they get good ratings.” Amid the drama, a source close to the former Playboy model explained that she felt hurt that her kids were getting close to the Kardashians. “Shanna is devastated that her kids are spending so much time with the Kardashians, but she knows there’s not much she can do,” the source revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively in November. “She feels she’s done so much for her kids as a mother [and] feels they’ve turned on her.”

Despite their disagreements, Shanna has been very defensive of her relationship with her kids amid Travis’ relationship with Kourtney. When a troll commented on one of her Instagram posts that her children would be “Hollywood Royalty,” with their dad marrying into the Kardashian family, she clapped back. “I’m their mother, they were royalty long before,” she wrote.