Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Married: Couple Ties The Knot At Las Vegas Chapel

Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot on April 4 to her now-husband Travis Barker — congratulations to the newlyweds!

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 46, have officially tied the knot! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum married the Blink-182 drummer on Monday, April 4 around 130 AM in Las Vegas, according to TMZ. The couple reportedly said “I do” at a wedding chapel and presented their marriage license to the chapel’s owner. An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated Kourtney and Travis’ nuptials, which took place after Travis performed at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3). The couple brought their own photographer and security inside the venue, per TMZ.

The celebrations aren’t stopping here for Kourtney and Travis. The power couple reportedly have “several” other celebrations planned to mark their marriage. We can assume there will be a huge bash with Kourtney’s famous loved ones!

After dating for less than a year “Kravis” got engaged back on Oct. 17 on a beach in Montecito, California, in the middle of a gorgeous floral arrangement. Travis lead Kourtney to the beautiful setting, which included roses designed in the shape of a heart, before getting on one knee to pop the question. Kourtney then shared photos from the magical evening to her Instagram, writing “forever” in the caption.

After the engagement, Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian shared a sweet video of the newly engaged couple kissing as the Poosh founder showed off her stunning new bling — a massive, oval-shaped diamond sat atop a thin band.

Although fans were taken aback by the whirlwind nature of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship after they became “Instagram official” in Feb. 2021, the pair actually have a longstanding relationship timeline and have been close for years. “Kourtney and Travis dating is not a publicity stunt or because anyone’s bored — it’s very real,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after their Valentine’s Day relationship announcement. “These two have known one another for years, and there’s always been a lot of passion and chemistry between them,” the source explained, noting, “They just never got together, because the timing wasn’t right.”

The same year Keeping Up With the Kardashians debuted and made Calabasas, California synonymous with the KarJenner clan, Travis and his then-wife Shanna Moakler moved into the neighborhood. Ever since then, Kourt and Travis’ kids became pals and they subsequently began hanging out. It wasn’t until 2021 when they made things official, and numerous PDA-filled photos and romantic getaways ensued.

Plans for the newlyweds remain to be seen, but a source close to Kourtney revealed to HL how the pair were open to having children. Kourtney shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 with ex Scott Disick, while Travis has Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and an adopted daughter Atiana, 23, with ex Shanna, but the couple is considering babies to add to their already blended family. We look forward to seeing what’s next for the couple!