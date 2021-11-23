Travis Barker Cuddles Fiancee Kourtney Kardashian During ‘Perfect Day’ In Mexico — Photos

The blink-182 drummer shared a series of photos that showed him and his future wife bonding with his kids in Mexico.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian spent some quality time together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Tuesday November 23. The 46-year-old rocker posted a series of photos of himself and his 42-year-old fiancée sharing a romantic hug on a beach, where it looked like the sun was about to set. The pair also rode horses on the beach, and Travis posted a photo of himself and Kourtney on horseback to his Instagram Story.

Kourtney looked stunning in a flowery top and black short-shorts, which she completed her outfit with a pair of dark cowboy boots. Meanwhile, Travis rocked a black, cutoff Dr. Dre t-shirt, along with matching black pants and boots, as well as a backwards trucker hat. The drummer also shared photos with his son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 15, and step-daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 22, showing that the whole Barker clan had a great time in Mexico. Landon sported a casual button-down, while Alabama rocked a green dress for the beach day. In a selfie, Atiana, who is Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler‘s daughter, sported a black tanktop and silver necklace.

Travis captioned the photo by calling it a “Perfect day,” which his fiancée wrote back to tell him that he was perfect. It seemed the getaway was part of an extended birthday celebration for the drummer, who turned 46 on November 14. Kourtney took to her Instagram on November 21 to reveal that the couple enjoyed some movies in the sand for a romantic date night. It seems the pair have been working on their equestrian skills all trip, as Landon posted a TikTok on his dad’s birthday showing the family riding horses on the beach. Kourtney also showed off some of her sexy bikini looks for the trip, when she took to Instagram to share some photos from their getaway.

Other than the vacation, Kourtney also gifted Travis his “dream car” for his birthday, with a $70,000 black Buick. Travis thanked his “dream girl,” with a series of photos on Instagram. Other than the vacation, the couple have plenty of bonding time over the holidays. A source close to the couple revealed to HollywoodLife that the couple “plan on blending their families for the holidays” this year. “They’ll definitely be celebrating Thanksgiving together, and of course, Christmas, like they did last year,” the source said.