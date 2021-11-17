Watch

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Hold Hands On Romantic Horseback Ride In Mexico

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian
@TheHapaBlonde/SplashNews
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian shows off her engagement ring as she was seen with Travis Barker at Simon Huck's Pre-Wedding Party at Sunset Towers Hotel in West Hollywood. 12 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA804973_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kourtney Kardashian pays fiance Travis Barker a visit at a music studio in Los Angeles with her son Reign. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands as they leave the Greenwich Hotel in New York City. Kourtney is wearing a trench coat, black leather dress and knee-high boots. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266648 151021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 37 Photos.
News Writer

‘Kravis’ looked so in love during a horseback ride in Cabo San Lucas that was filmed by the rockstar’s teenage son, Landon, and posted to TikTok.

Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker enjoyed a romantic horseback ride while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with some of their children. The newly-engaged couple could be seen riding their horses on the beach in a Nov. 16 TikTok video shared by Travis’ son, Landon. The 18-year-old first filmed himself on his horse, before panning the camera to show Travis, 46, and Kourtney, 42, riding side-by-side while holding hands. Travis’ daughter Alabama, 15, and Kourtney’s son Reign Disick, 6, could also be seen enjoying the beach excursion on their own horses. See the video below!

@landonbarkerr

#fyp

♬ let you – iann dior

“Kravis” and their loved ones’ horseback riding journey looked absolutely beautiful in the footage. The pre-sunset sky was lit up over their heads, as the group slowly rode the animals across the beach beside the gorgeous water. Kourtney and Travis held on tight to one another as their horses trotted through the sand. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was dressed in a purple floral top and black jean shorts, while her soon-to-be hubby wore a black skull shirt, pants, and a hat that he sported backwards.

While both of Travis’ kids are on the family getaway, Kourt’s son Mason Disick, 11, and daughter Penelope Disick, 9, seemingly did not make it out to Mexico. The trip is to celebrate the Blink-182 drummer’s 46th birthday, though they got the celebrations started this past weekend in California while at pal Simon Huck‘s wedding on Nov. 13. During the reception, a wedding attendee even captured a video of the Poosh founder dancing on Travis’ lap to “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers.

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian in NYC on Sept. 12, 2021 (Photo: @TheHapaBlonde/SplashNews)

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian & More Stars Running On The Beach In Swimsuits: Pics

Ireland Baldwin at the beach with friends Pictured: Ireland Baldwin Ref: SPL5177948 170720 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: ENT / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Dua Lipa wears a yellow bikini as she takes a dip in the ocean with her sister in Miami, then greets her boyfriend on the sand. 31 Dec 2018 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA330716_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kelly Bensimon shows how she keeps her bikini body as she is spotted jogging on the beach in Miami. Pictured: Kelly Bensimon Ref: SPL1210320 180116 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Speaking of weddings, Travis and Kourtney are excited for the the day to arrive that they become husband and wife. The A-list couple got engaged only a month ago, but they already have some wedding plans thought up. “They’re planning a small, intimate wedding and they’re only planning on inviting those closest to them,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in October. “Honestly, in their minds, as long as they have each other, the day is already considered perfect.”

Our source also said that Kourtney and Travis are “still playing around with a few dates” for their walk down the aisle, and are “bouncing around a couple of ideas” in terms of location. “Due to Travis’s fear of flying, it likely won’t be a far away destination wedding,” the source added, noting how the two just want to “enjoy their special day.”