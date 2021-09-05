News

Travis Barker: How Kourtney Kardashian Convinced Him To Get ‘Comfortable’ Flying After Plane Crash

IPA/Shutterstock
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian is not letting ex Scott Disick drag her down. The 42 year old was seen sporting cute Minnie Mouse ears and glued to boyfriend Travis Barker during at Disneyland Paris. The pair continued their blossoming romance with a kiss and a cuddle on the It's A Small World ride at the famous Theme park during their loved up romantic break in France following their week long pda fest in Italy where the pair were spotted in numerous steamy moments. Kourtney's ex, Younes exposed her other ex Scott Disick after sending him a DM dragging her PDA with Travis Barker. In the message Disick shared Backgrid's photo of Kourtney straddling Travis on a boat with the message, “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.” Younes appeared to respond, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy,” Bendjima seemed to respond. “PS: i aint your bro.” Travis appeared to reply by posting a photo of laughing meme of Ray Liotta in Goodfellas. Kourtney also seemingly posted a reply to Scott's dragging with a Lichtenstein style picture of a kissing couple and the caption, "Relax ... This is going to hurt FOREVER" and in red type, "HOW TO GET OVER SOMEONE who treated you BADLY." Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - That smirk says it all! Kourtney Kardashian can't hold back her smile as she is spotted leaving the Ritz Hotel in Paris hand in hand with boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The inseparable couple sported matching casual rock style outfits and matching sunglasses. Kourtney who has welcomed a more of a rocker look since dating the Blink 182 drummer sported a T-shirt from the death metal band, Cannibal Corpse while Travis wore a t-shirt from punk rock band The Cramps. Travis and Kourtney spent a few days in Italy where the pair were spotted in numerous steamy PDA moments. Kourtney's ex, Younes exposed her other ex Scott Disick after sending him a DM dragging her PDA with Travis Barker. In the message Disick shared Backgrid's photo of Kourtney straddling Travis on a boat with the message, “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.” Younes appeared to respond, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy,” Bendjima seemed to respond. “PS: i aint your bro.” Travis appeared to reply by posting a photo of laughing meme of Ray Liotta in Goodfellas. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker leaving Venice, Italy - 31 Aug 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Senior Reporter

Travis Barker and GF Kourtney Kardashian just returned from a lavish European vacation and he’s warming up to the idea of flying more thanks to her.

Travis Barker, 45, hadn’t flown for 12 years after being on a plane that crashed and killed four people — but just recently, the rockstar has flown twice with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 42. The pair recently jetted off to Mexico and then Italy for back-to-back romantic getaways, and he’s feeling a bit better about it all, thanks to Kourt. “Travis is slowly getting more comfortable with traveling now,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “And it’s all thanks to Kourtney. Kourtney travels a lot so you probably will start seeing him flying more as time goes on.”

The musician’s life changed forever in 2008 after a plane he was on was in a terrible accident in South Carolina during take off. Travis luckily survived though over 65% of his body was covered in second and third degree burns while also suffering from post traumatic stress disorder. His good friend, DJ Adam Goldstein, was the only other survivor, who tragically died of a drug overdose a year later.

The couple, who became official earlier this year, took Travis’ very first flight earlier this summer to Cabo with Kourtney’s mom, Kris Jenner, 65, and her BF Corey Gamble, 40, on sister Kylie Jenner’s, 24, private jet. Now with a Europe trip under his belt, he wants to be by her side more than ever. “He wants to spend every waking second with her,” our source said. “He’s so in love. He wanted to be with her for a very long time and he really feels like the luckiest guy in the world. This is a prime example that timing is everything.”

It’s no surprise to hear that despite having Kourtney there, the trip wasn’t that easy. “He was stressed and nervous and he probably will be for the rest of his life to travel,” our source continued. “But he’s never had someone like her in his life who has made him feel this way. This trip was a lot for him but he’s glad he did it.”

Travis isn’t the only one who has a ton of love for the Poosh founder! His kids Landon Asher Barker, 17, and Alabama Luella Barker, 15, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, 46, are big fans, too. “His kids love Kourtney,” our source added. “They’re so happy to see their dad this happy. Kourtney has been a great addition to the family.”

Related Gallery

Celebrity Couples Of Summer 2021: Ben & J.Lo, Kendall & Devin & More

Ischia, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - NBA star LeBron James grabs ice cream with his wife Savannah while in Ischia during his holiday tour of Italy, James waved to a group of adoring fans as he headed back to his yacht. Pictured: LeBron James BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoying a gondola ride in Venice, Italy Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gondola ride in Venice, Italy - 30 Aug 2021
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker exit Nobu after enjoying a dinner date.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin BookerBACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*