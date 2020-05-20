Gallery
Kris Jenner Then & Now: See The Stunning Matriarch’s Transformation Through The Years

Kris Jenner has built an empire over the decades and been a mom to her six children at the same time! Today, we’re looking back at the ‘momagers’ amazing transformation over the years!

There’s no denying just how business savvy and family-oriented Kris Jenner is. The stunning 64-year-old has been wowing fans and audiences since 2007 when she became a household name thanks to the E! series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. But Kris would be the first to tell admirers that her immense success, which has passed down to her children, didn’t happen overnight and took years of hard work and thoughtful planning. Now we’re taking a look back at Kris’s journey from young mother to powerful business woman.

Fans may not know, but Kris actually worked for American Airlines for one year in 1976! After her time as a stewardess, Kris met and married lawyer Robert Kardashian when she was 23-years-old and was 34. The couple had four children together — Kourtney, 41, Kim, 39, Khloe, 35, and Robert, 33. The Kardashian family’s profile rose greatly in 1994 during the OJ Simpson trial for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. OJ had actually been Robert’s best man and his and Kris’s ’78 wedding. Before the case, Kris and Robert divorced in 1991 but remained supportive of one another as they co-parented their kids until his death in 2003.

Following her divorce from Robert, Kris married Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn) in 1991. Kris and Caitlyn had two daughters together — Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 22. The couple’s marriage, separation, 2015 divorce, and Caitlyn’s transition were all chronicled on KUWTK. Throughout her time as a mother, wife, and entrepreneur, Kris was able to begin building the Kardashian/Jenner empire. She encouraged her daughters’ business ventures and ensured there were opportunities for the young women to have exposure in the limelight.

All of these years later, Kris has proven to not only be a powerful, business savvy woman, but also someone who maintains a close relationship with her children. The mother-of-six has aged so gracefully and always fashions her ensembles with class and elegance, often choosing a monochromatic black ensemble for her staple look.

It’s been amazing to see Kris transform over the last few decades and we cannot wait to see what she does in the next! To see more images of Kris Jenner through the years, check out the rest of the gallery above!