Kris Jenner Finally Reveals Whether She’d Be Down To Star On ‘RHOBH’ After Fans Beg Her To

As fans continue to urge Kris Jenner to come to ‘RHOBH’, the momager is finally setting the record straight about whether or not being a Housewife is in the cards for her!

Kris Jenner appears on the Sept. 24 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show to dish all about the ending of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Of course, Ellen DeGeneres grilled Kris about the rumor that she could potentially join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills now that KUWTK is over. However, Kris shut down any speculation that she could become Bravo’s next leading Housewife.

“I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend Kyle Richards,” she admitted. “But as far as me doing a show like that regularly…there’s just too much going on in my life. They do not need a Kris Jenner on that show! They are doing just fine!” Well, she certainly didn’t rule out making a cameo alongside her pal, Kyle, so maybe we will get a glimpse of Kris on the show’s next season.

During the interview, Ellen expressed how shocked she was by the announcement of KUWTK’s ending, and jokingly scolded Kris for not letting her know about it ahead of time. “It was kind of sudden,” Kris explained. “I think we were talking about signing up for another couple of years with our network, and suddenly just all came to the decision, as a group, that the whole family felt it was just time. It just sort of came to us.”

She admitted that Khloe Kardashian was the most “torn up” over the news, but said that the entire family “got so emotional” when they had to let their crew know. “We’ve been with the same crew basically since da one, season one,” Kris said. “The first thing we ever shot — we’re still with the same showrunner and same production company. So it was really emotional. They’re now like extended family to us. After we told the crew and everybody had gone home, Khloe stayed with the crew for hours reminiscing about old times.”

Additionally, Kris showed Ellen major support amidst allegations of a “toxic workplace environment” on her talk show set. Kris gushed over her friendship with Ellen and thanked her for being such a kind and giving person over the years. She also assured Ellen that the tough times will pass with a lesson learned at the end of the day. After all — she knows from experience!