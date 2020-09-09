Andy Cohen explored a possible future for Kris Jenner on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ now that her family’s show, ‘KUWTK,’ is ending in 2021.

Andy Cohen, 52, was finally ready to discuss if Kris Jenner, 64, joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was a likely possibility. The Real Housewives executive producer brought up the Kardashian matriarch on his SiriusXM show one day after it was revealed that her family’s longtime reality television show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, would be coming to an end in 2021. “I got so many DMs and tweets saying Kris should join The Housewives,” Andy said on his radio show to begin the conversation.

Andy then agreed what many fans have been saying — Kris’s addition to RHOBH would be a “huge get” for the series — and explained why. “She is already connected with the cast, she’s good buddies with Kyle [Richards], no joke. She knows everyone on the show. She’s buddies with [Lisa] Rinna I think,” Andy observed, referring to two stars on RHOBH.

However, it’s ultimately up to Kris to decide if she’s interested in pursuing this new path in reality television, and Andy had his doubts. “I don’t think she would do it [the show],” Andy then confessed. Explaining his theory, he said, “[Kris is] leaving a show for which she has total control over. Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over? She wouldn’t be an executive producer of the show, she wouldn’t have control over the edits.”

Kris has acted as the executive producer for KUWTK since the E! show’s premiere in 2007, and Andy couldn’t see Kris downgrading for a lesser title once her show wraps after 20 seasons. “I think for someone who is used to having so much power over a show, I can’t see her surrendering that power,” he concluded.

However, Andy’s guest on Wednesday’s show, Kardashian expert Mariah Smith, didn’t agree with that take. “It would be refreshing [for Kris] to not have to worry about the edit and not have to worry about how her kids are being edited…She could show her life with [boyfriend] Corey [Gamble],” Mariah suggested as she envisioned what Kris’s future could look like on RHOBH.

While Kris’s time on KUWTK is coming to a close, the show’s new season is still set to premiere on Sept. 17 and will have “the final season airing in 2021,” the E! network clarified. However, there’s a spot to fill in the RHOBH cast! Just a day after KUWTK broke its big news, Denise Richards‘ rep revealed that the soap star is leaving RHOBH after two seasons on the show.