Denise Richards Leaving ‘RHOBH’ After 2 Seasons Amid Brandi Glanville Affair Drama

That’s a wrap for Denise Richards. The actress’ rep confirmed she won’t be returning to ‘RHOBH’ for another season, following all the drama she went through during Season 10.

Denise Richards is officially leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after two seasons, her rep confirmed to our sister site Variety. And while we’ll be sad to see her go, we can’t say it’s the most surprising news, considering all the drama that’s surrounded the Wild Things star throughout the show’s current season.

The drama surrounding Denise this season has actually helped the series become the top-rated cable show on Wednesday evenings this year, but it hasn’t made the actress’ life any easier. Over the course of the last several episodes, Denise has had to fight back against most of her co-stars, including alum Brandi Glanville, who claimed on camera that she and Denise had sex behind closed doors.

Brandi claimed that Denise’s husband Aaron Phypers wasn’t aware of the alleged hookup, and if he ever found out, Denise told her that he’d “kill” her. Brandi shared this information with Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp, but when they relayed it to Denise during a cast trip to Rome, she denied anything ever happening between her and Brandi.

And despite how the cast felt, Denise said Brandi was nothing more than an “acquaintance” to her, even though Brandi showed the group “pages” of alleged text messages she and Denise sent to each other prior to the cast filming their getaway to Rome.

The season ended with a face-off between Denise and her longtime friend Lisa Rinna, during which Lisa asked Denise about sending cease and desist letters to both Bravo and the cast.

Denise joined the show at the start of Season 9, and she won’t be back for Season 11. Part 2 of the RHOBH Season 10 reunion airs later this evening, and the final part, which Denise will also be featured in, airs Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 9pm on Bravo. HollywoodLife has reached out to Denise’s camp for our own statement. Thus far, Bravo has not released their own statement.