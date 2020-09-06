How Denise Richards Feels About Returning To ‘RHOBH’ For Season 11 After Brandi Glanville Drama

Denise Richards is thinking ahead to a possible return as a cast member on the 11th season of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ after a drama-filled season 10 and reunion.

Will Denise Richards, 49, be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as the Bravo show enters its 11th season? No decisions have been made quite yet, but the actress isn’t letting the drama she went through with some of her co-stars, including Brandi Glanville, 47, and Lisa Rinna, 57, affect her if she is asked to come back to the reality show. “Denise‘s decision about another season will have nothing to do with Lisa Rinna or Brandi Glanville,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s not one to let others influence her which was clear this season.”

Denise has clearly had a tough time in some situations on RHOBH, which could affect her decision on whether or not she’d like to return to the show in the future and some of the other ladies are already thinking she’s ready to move on to something else. “The other ladies seem to think Denise will quit, but a lot of them also thought she wouldn’t come to the reunion either,” the source said. The Wild Things star’s appearance at the reunion definitely made quite a big impression too.

Denise and Lisa had a big argument in part one of the highly-anticipated reunion special after Lisa mentioned that Denise liked a tweet that suggested Lisa be fired from RHOBH. The former wife of Charlie Sheen, 55, called it a “mistake” and insisted she only liked it because it also mentioned a shady comment about co-star Erika Jayne, 49, but Lisa didn’t seem to believe her. It led to a lot of shouting and disagreeing, making fans anticipate the second part of the reunion.

Aside from Denise’s drama with Lisa, perhaps the most shocking situation in the past season of RHOBH was Brandi alleging that she and Denise hooked up behind-the-scenes. Denise, who is married to Aaron Phypers, 47, has continued to deny the claim but Brandi hasn’t backed down and even showed off text messages to co-stars that she claimed “proved” the affair happened. Denise also started a new rumor after she told people that Brandi told her she has sex with someone else in the cast.

Bravo has yet to announce the cast members for the upcoming season of RHOBH but all eyes will be on Denise to see if she returns. We’ll be on the lookout for the big news in the near future!