‘RHOBH’: Denise Richards Claims Brandi Glanville Told Her She’s Had Sex With Someone Else In Cast

The July 29 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills left off on a cliffhanger. Brandi Glanville, 47, boldly claimed that she hooked up with Denise Richards, 48, earlier this season, but in a preview that aired after Wednesday’s episode, Denise alleged that Brandi said she actually had sex with someone else on the cast! Denise made the major claim during a dinner amid the cast trip to Rome.

A clip from the July 29 episode of RHOBH. Denise Richards reacts in anger after Teddi Mellencamp reveals that Brandi Glanville claimed that she and Denise had sex.

“I don’t know Brandi Glanville very well. I don’t know you well, either,” Teddi Mellencamp said in the teaser for the show’s Aug. 4 episode. On that note, Denise alleges, “I will tell you, Brandi said that she’s had sex with some of the people from this group.”

Kyle Richards is taken aback by such an assertion. “Someone at this table right now?,” Kyle asks, to which Denise says, “Yes.” That’s when the ladies of RHOBH turn to Lisa Rinna, mouths agape in shock! Alas, the teaser ends there.

Right before this surprise twist, fans saw Teddi confront Denise with the rumor of her affair with Brandi. “She [Brandi] said you two had sex,” Teddi revealed to Denise amid the cast’s dinner in Rome, a claim that left Denise furious. “Are you f***ing kidding me?,” Denise asked, and added that she had “no idea” why Brandi would make up such rumors. The ladies were doubtful, and it didn’t help that Denise said Brandi was lying about “that” — AKA, their alleged affair — before Teddi even made it clear that she was talking about the sex rumor!

I’m literally just telling the truth 💗 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 30, 2020

The claim that Brandi supposedly had sex with a RHOBH cast member who wasn’t Denise, though, was a new rumor. For months, fans’ focus has been on whether or not Denise and Brandi hooked up ever since a report of their alleged “months-long affair” emerged in Jan. 2020 from Daily Mail. Denise (who has been married to Aaron Phypers since 2018) has repeatedly denied the allegation, while Brandi went into detail about their alleged hookup on the July 22 episode of RHOBH. However, the cast has been more rattled about what Denise has allegedly been saying about her co-stars behind their backs, according to Brandi’s claims.

“They just want [Denise] to be truthful and feel like she’s not about a variety of things, but they really don’t care if she did or didn’t have the affair. Most of them seem to believe Brandi,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after the cast filmed the Season 10 reunion on July 16.