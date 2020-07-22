‘RHOBH’: Brandi Glanville Details Her Alleged Hookups With Denise Richards — We Did ‘Everything’

Brandi Glanville dropped a major bomb on Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp during the July 22 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’.

The July 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was a wild one — and no, that wasn’t a reference to Wild Things, but it certainly should be because Brandi Glanville finally spoke her truth. A few days after Kyle Richards‘ black and white charity event, Brandi told Kyle that she and other ladies “need to be careful” around Denise Richards because “she’s not who she pretends to be.”

Brandi went on to say that “what you see is not what you get,” but since no one could figure out what she meant by that, Brandi felt inclined to reveal that Denise “doesn’t like” Teddi Mellencamp… “at all”. According to Brandi, Denise has said that Teddi is “obnoxious” and that Teddi would “do anything to be in this group because [she’s] lived under [her] dad’s shadow [her] whole life”. Brandi said that she’s heard a lot of “mean” things come out of Denise’s mouth, including the fact that Denise also “doesn’t like [Lisa] Rinna either.”

According to Brandi, Denise also said that “Erika [Jayne] is a cold-hearted bitch”, which the ladies found ironic since Denise often seems to idolize Erika. But even so, Kyle wondered why Denise would trust Brandi with this information, since Brandi is always so “open and honest” about everything, and that’s when Brandi took things a step further and revealed that Denise “has something on me”.

Obviously, Kyle then asked Brandi to explain herself, so she did. “When [Denise and I] met, we just hit it off right away,” Brandi began. “I thought she was just the coolest chick, and I saw her in April. And then, I didn’t see her again until your party. And some s*** went down over those nine months that was really f***ed up. It’s bad. It’s really bad.”

Brandi seemed nervous to say anymore than she already did, but Kyle insisted that she keep going so they could understand what she was trying to say. “What is the story?” Kyle asked. “It would help if we knew the story.”

Brandi then turned to Teddi and tearfully said, “You know, because we talked about cheating [on your podcast] — the whole cheating thing with me is so personal. And I was so broken for so long [after my ex-husband Eddie Cibrian cheated on me with LeAnn Rimes].”

“[Denise] kind of put me in a situation where I was the cheater,” Brandi continued before Kim Richards came over and held her hand to provide comfort as she shared the rest of the story. After revealing that she and Denise made out the first night they met, Brandi further claimed that Denise and husband Aaron Phypers “had an understanding”. Brandi explained that she was told “[Denise] could be with girls if she wanted to. And as long as, you know, it wasn’t with a guy.”

Then, “in April, she invited me to go her set in Northern California to do my podcast,” Brandi continued. “She really wanted to hang out a lot, and she was like, ‘Just come here.’ And I was like, ‘OK. I’ll just go there.'” Brandi explained that she was going to get her own room, but Denise told her not to do that, and that it would be fine for her to just sleep on a “rollaway bed” in her bedroom since there was “plenty of room”.

Brandi said Denise “had a room upstairs” — and Denise’s “middle daughter” was downstairs with a friend — but there “was no rollaway bed”. Brandi said it seemed super “convenient” considering what happened next. “I just slept in the bed with Denise,” she said. “The first night, I was there, we just had a good night, we’re hanging out, and then, the next night, we got really drunk and we were so f***ed up, and … we just kind of hooked up. We hooked up.”

“Who’s we?” Kyle asked, to which Brandi confirmed, “Denise and I.” But Teddi wanted to know the details. “Like [just a] kiss?” she asked, but Brandi claimed they did “everything.” And because of the looks Kyle and Teddi gave Brandi, she started panicking and felt like they were judging her. But they said they weren’t — instead, they were just “shocked” by what they were hearing.

After further revealing that she’s bisexual, Brandi continued, “I was uncomfortable. The kids were downstairs, and [Denise and I] were in the loft, and there was no door. And I just couldn’t get into it. And the next day, she just said to me, ‘No matter what you do, you can’t tell Aaron. He will kill me.'”

Brandi was clearly distraught over the situation, as she had become everything she never wanted to be — “the other woman”. Brandi explained that she didn’t think what she did was cheating, at the time, because she thought Denise and Aaron “already talked about it”.

“I would have never slept with Denise if I thought that Aaron was not okay with it,” Brandi said in her confessional. “And he knew I was going out of town with her. He knew we had made out before — there was no question in my mind that Aaron was okay with all of this.”

After the alleged hookup, Brandi said it was like she “never really existed” to Denise, but “[Denise] would text me and stay in touch to make sure that like everything was kosher. I never wanted to see her in that way again. She made me believe that I did something wrong and then, I had a breakdown and I told Kim. Kim said, ‘She tricked you’, and I was like, ‘No’, and I was ashamed of it. I don’t know. I just felt horrible.”

Kim explained that Denise “never called [Brandi] until the night before [Kyle’s] charity,” and Brandi said it was because “she heard that Kim was hanging out with you guys, and she was worried.” According to Brandi, Denise then contacted her and asked her whether she was going to the charity event. “She was like, ‘You haven’t told anyone anything, right?'” Brandi said.

“I kept drinking [that night] and now she’s calling me and telling me s*** about Erika, s*** about you, and I’m [wondering], ‘Who is this crazy person?'” Brandi said. Teddi suspected that “she’s trying to make you guys feel like you’re close right now,” and Kim said it’s “because she’s scared.”

Brandi said that Denise has told her that her “private life’s like super private”, and she’d never tell anyone “[Brandi’s] secrets,” so Brandi should give her the same courtesy. “That just, to me, was like a threat. The whole things is weird,” Brandi said.

Brandi and Kim then headed out for dinner together, while Kyle and Teddi were left speechless because they couldn’t believe what they had just heard. “I don’t think any of us really know Denise at all,” Kyle concluded, and 18 hours later, when the ladies were seen heading to Rome for their annual girls’ trip, Teddi and Kyle told Lisa Rinna what they were told by Brandi. “So they f***ed?” Rinna asked rather bluntly. Kyle and Teddi didn’t answer — they just threw their hands in the air and cringed.

This onscreen reveal comes months after Brandi and Denise’s alleged affair was first reported online. However, Denise has vehemently denied that anything ever happened between her and Brandi. Brandi, on the other hand, insists that she has proof and in June, she shared a photo of her appearing to kiss Denise.

“I love for things to play out on television instead of social media,” Denise said on the June 30 episode of The Talk just a few days after the pic went viral on social media. “But the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made. So for me, personally, this is like kindergarten. I’m, like, whatever. We’ll just let it play out on the show, it is what it is. … I can’t speak for anyone else.”

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo.