Denise Richards Compares ‘RHOBH’ Affair Drama To ‘Being In Kindergarten’: I Still Don’t Regret Doing The Show

Denise Richards wants ‘RHOBH’ fans to watch the show before believing rumors about her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville. The actress addressed the hookup drama on ‘The Talk’ — just days after Brandi shared an apparent photo of them kissing.

Denise Richards faced rumors that she allegedly had an affair with Brandi Glanville on national television on July 7. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, made a virtual appearance on The Talk@Home on Tuesday, where she didn’t appear to be worried about the “kindergarten”-level dramatics. “I love for things to play out on television instead of social media,” Denise said about rumors of her alleged affair with the former Beverly Hills housewife. Though, Brandi is set to make her triumphant return to the show as a friend when the latter half of Season 10 returns on July 8.

“But, the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made, so for me, personally, this is like kindergarten,” The Bold and the beautiful actress continued, adding, “I’m like whatever. We’ll just let it play out on the show, it is what it is… I can’t speak for anyone else.”

Co-host Eve then asked Denise if the affair drama “has caused you any regrets of being on the show?” Denise replied, “My first season, I loved filming with the women. I had a great time getting to know them. We are very blessed and very lucky being on this show and part of it… I don’t regret it,” she admitted, explaining, “People are always going to say stuff, and I know my truth, my husband [Aaron Phypers] does, it is what it is. Like I said, I’ve had so much stuff said over the years about me and my family,” she admitted, adding, “This is like nothing compared to the things that have been said about me.”

Brandi continues to tease the alleged affair on social media — with her latest tweet on June 27 including an apparent image of the two kissing. When fans claimed they weren’t convinced that it was actually Denise in the photo, Brandi tweeted: “It’s 1 million percent DR !!! NOT A DR look alike.”

In the explosive RHOBH teaser (seen above) for the rest of Season 10, Brandi alleges about Denise: “I f–ked her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, ‘Aaron can never know this. He’ll kill me.’” In the scene, which Denise appears to not be present for, Brandi voices her claim at a dinner with full-time housewives, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

The women later confront Denise about the alleged affair at a separate outing, to which she replies, “What the f–k? That is not true!” At one point, a crying Denise says, “This is very bad.” In another scene, Dorit tells the group, “I believe Denise.”

Rumors about an alleged “months-long” affair between Denise and Brandi began in January 2020, via a report by Daily Mail. The alleged affair reportedly occurred sometime in 2019 while filming Season 10 of RHOBH. It was later confirmed during the Season 10 premiere (in April) that Denise stopped filming with the cast in December 2019 — after the rumored affair was revealed in the press during a cast trip to Rome, per DailyMail. Following the report, Denise denied the affair rumors through her representative.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns tomorrow at 9 PM ET on Bravo. Be sure to check back at HollywoodLife for weekly recaps!