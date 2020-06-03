‘RHOBH’ Preview: Erika Mocks Denise Richards’ Husband After He Tries To Break Up A Cast Fight

Erika Jayne didn’t hold back while dissing Denise Richards’ husband on the next ‘RHOBH’! The singer mocked Aaron Phypers’ attempt to break up a cast fight, asking if he was on ‘good drugs.’

Forget Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville: the new drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is definitely between Erika Jayne and Aaron Phypers. Erika, 48, threw some major shade at Denise’s husband, 47, during the June 3 episode of the Bravo reality show. It begins with the RHOBH ladies getting into a huge fight after Kyle Richards confronts Denise about what happened during their girls trip to Santa Barbara. Aaron jumps into the conversation to defend Denise… and it doesn’t go well, as you can see in the clip below. Erika is baffled by Aaron’s bizarre attempt to keep the peace!

“I’m just saying, it’s so simple. Make up — who cares? — and move forward with it,” Aaron says as Kyle accuses Denise of “mom shaming” her . “When people win, also people engage because they want to see how people won. Keep that in mind, ladies. I think everyone puts their hand in the center and does a ‘hoorah.’ This is ridiculous. I’m just giving you a hint and a clue.”

Um… what? The entire cast is confused. Keep in mind that this conversation is occurring at a kids party in a park as their children play in a bouncy castle feet away. Erika went off on Aaron in her talking head, and didn’t hold back. “What the f**k is Aaron talking about? I have no idea — what are you saying? Is Aaron a complete moron, or is he on good drugs? I’m f**king confused, man.”

The preview clip ends with Denise calling Teddi Mellencamp a “s**t stirrer” for some reason. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9:00pm on Bravo.