‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Calls Denise Richards A ‘Hypocrite’ As They Battle Over Her Risqué Behavior

What was supposed to be a relaxing trip to Santa Barbara, during the May 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, turned into anything but, when the group opened old wounds over brunch. It all started when a few of the ladies said they had a hard time sleeping in the house Kyle Richards rented for them because of unresolved issues amongst the group. So Lisa Rinna asked everyone to share what they were feeling in hopes that they’d all find some sort of resolution while on vacation together. But you know what they say — be careful what you wish for.

Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne kicked off the discussion by airing their grievances with Kyle. They both felt that she said some mean things to them during the astrology get together, and Kyle said that she never really meant the things she said. She claimed she was just heated because of their attacks on her friendship with Teddi, and she just said the first things that came to mind. But she still apologized and they semi-moved on from that topic of conversation.

However, Erika then moved on to Denise Richards and told her that she didn’t like how the Wild Things star cut her off the night before, when they were all discussing the threesome conversation and how Denise’s daughters were present for it. (Yes, they’re still fighting over that.) Denise insisted that her daughter, Sami, 15, was really upset about the conversation, but when Erika asked what Sam said to Denise, Denise cut her off and told her that she didn’t want to talk about her kids anymore.

Denise basically said that she just wouldn’t bring her kids around the ladies anymore, but Lisa Rinna wasn’t thrilled with that decision. And mainly because she felt Denise was acting like a “hypocrite”. She literally called Denise a hypocrite because Denise has openly talked about letting her husband, Aaron Phypers, get a “happy ending” massage, her ex-husband Charlie Sheen inviting “hookers” to Thanksgiving, she’s gushed over his “big” penis, and she even posted a photo of Aaron with an erection on Instagram, so why would a conversation about threesomes truly upset her daughters when Denise has already exposed them to so much worse? Erika said the “threesome conversation” is so low on the totem pole when compared to everything else they’ve been seen. Especially when their dad is Charlie Sheen. (Gosh, I so wish they would have broken the fourth wall during this scene since Denise claimed most of those conversations with the ladies were done in “private”. Hello! There was at least a few cameras around.)

In the end, no one felt any better after sharing their feelings, so Lisa Rinna’s efforts were wasted. And Denise couldn’t believe that Lisa Rinna — her friends of 20 years — would turn on her so easily.

