The drama continues. Later, Garcelle Beauvais reveals at a party that Denise was a “no show” to their planned meet-up, and the soap star wouldn’t pick up the phone either. Dorit tries to give Denise a ring, saying, “I hope to God she’s okay. My heart is racing. I’m really, really scared.” But Denise isn’t necessarily okay, because she’s livid over the idea of Brandi’s story making its way on television. The teaser later cuts to Denise’s confrontation with the camera crew — watch the face-off above!

Brandi Glanville Continues to Shade Denise Richards On Twitter! https://t.co/wMmwN0Fkla pic.twitter.com/QCGv2Fjl0V — The Real Housewives Gossip (@TRHGossip) February 3, 2020

The affair scandal is finally unfolding on the small screen, but the rumor actually surfaced in Jan. 2020, when Daily Mail reported that Brandi and Denise allegedly had “months-long affair” throughout early 2019. Denise’s rep quickly shot down the report in a statement to People, and Denise even took a further step by telling an Instagram fan that she and her husband — who have been married since Sept. 2018 — “don’t have an open marriage.”

Regardless, Brandi has persisted with cryptic posts on Twitter, suggesting that an affair did happen (in her eyes, anyways). Stay tuned for more of HollywoodLife’s coverage on this scandal as the rest of Season 10 of RHOBH plays out!