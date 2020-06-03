‘RHOBH’: Brandi Glanville Details Alleged Affair With Denise Richards In Wild New Supertease — Watch
The long-awaited drama is here. Brandi Glanville tells her co-stars, in explicit detail, about her alleged moment of intimacy with Denise Richards in a new ‘RHOBH’ teaser.
Brandi Glanville, 47, has long teased that we’d learn more about the alleged affair scandal between her and Denise Richards, 49, on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Well, that moment is arriving in the form of a big teaser for future episodes of RHOBH, during which Brandi makes a confession that absolutely rocks Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp. “Denise and [her husband] Aaron [Phypers] have this whole open thing…I f—ed her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, ‘Aaron can never know this. He’ll kill me,'” Brandi announces at a cast dinner (without Denise present) in the teaser that surfaced on June 3.
Garcelle calling out Rinna, Dorito sticking up for Denise and Brandi dropping the bombshell. Whoever kept leaking that this season was dry was a liar and probably from an aggrieved party #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/0qPq3fHptf
— Lethabo Stan (@HWivesStan) June 3, 2020
Denise comes face-to-face with her own rumor later in the sneak peek. “What the f—?” she exclaims, in tears, after her co-stars confront her with Brandi’s claims at a different cast gathering. Denise emphatically adds, “That is not true!” Her denial is enough for Dorit, who later says in the trailer, “I believe Denise.” The others, meanwhile, are still processing this possible hookup).
The drama continues. Later, Garcelle Beauvais reveals at a party that Denise was a “no show” to their planned meet-up, and the soap star wouldn’t pick up the phone either. Dorit tries to give Denise a ring, saying, “I hope to God she’s okay. My heart is racing. I’m really, really scared.” But Denise isn’t necessarily okay, because she’s livid over the idea of Brandi’s story making its way on television. The teaser later cuts to Denise’s confrontation with the camera crew — watch the face-off above!
Brandi Glanville Continues to Shade Denise Richards On Twitter! https://t.co/wMmwN0Fkla pic.twitter.com/QCGv2Fjl0V
— The Real Housewives Gossip (@TRHGossip) February 3, 2020
The affair scandal is finally unfolding on the small screen, but the rumor actually surfaced in Jan. 2020, when Daily Mail reported that Brandi and Denise allegedly had “months-long affair” throughout early 2019. Denise’s rep quickly shot down the report in a statement to People, and Denise even took a further step by telling an Instagram fan that she and her husband — who have been married since Sept. 2018 — “don’t have an open marriage.”
Regardless, Brandi has persisted with cryptic posts on Twitter, suggesting that an affair did happen (in her eyes, anyways). Stay tuned for more of HollywoodLife’s coverage on this scandal as the rest of Season 10 of RHOBH plays out!