‘RHOBH’ Cast ‘Surprised’ By Denise Richards’ Husband’s Behavior In Season 10: It’s ‘Out Of Line’

Aaron Phypers’ attitude at Kyle Richards’ BBQ party — and Denise Richards’ tolerance of it — left the ‘RHOBH’ ladies ‘shocked.’ This wasn’t a one-time incident, according to a source close to the cast.

Denise Richards‘ husband, Aaron Phypers, has left a bad impression on the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and not just because of that tense BBQ party at Kyle Richards‘ house! However, that incident is the reason “a lot of the tension with Denise started,” a source close to the cast EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Fans who tuned into the Bravo show’s June 3 episode witnessed Aaron mansplain to his wife’s co-stars why they didn’t feel comfortable bringing Denise’s three daughters (Eloise, 9, Lola, 15, Sam, 16) to the family-friendly backyard bash.

The ladies didn’t appreciate Aaron’s confrontational tone. They especially weren’t expecting to hear Aaron threaten to “crush” Denise’s “f—ing hand” during the couple’s abrupt exit from the party! “The ladies felt he got really out of line and they wanted Denise to calm him down and when he didn’t, a lot of them were shocked. They feel she’s changed,” our source tells us.

The awkward dinner party alone didn’t lead the ladies to form this negative opinion of Aaron. “You’ll see him do this a few other times this season too,” our source teases. “They felt he was being overly dramatic and almost acting for the cameras and inserting himself places he shouldn’t have. They felt as a wife she should’ve stepped in to cool him off on a few occasions and were surprised to see her essentially defend him.”

Earlier in Season 10 of RHOBH, Denise took issue with the fact that her daughters overheard a conversation about threesomes at a past cast dinner hosted at Denise and Aaron’s home. So, to play it safe, the couple decided to attend Kyle’s party without the kids — and the ladies didn’t hide their hurt feelings! Teddi Mellencamp outright said this makes everyone else “look bad,” and most were stunned by Aaron’s clapback.

“All we said, and it’s so simple, our kids, they’re teenagers, just please know that they’re right there and they can hear you. Know your surroundings, that’s it. What is the issue?,” he retorted. Aaron later added in a snappy tone, “Alright, moving on, let’s talk about something else, thank you. Everybody, do you feel great right now?”