Denise Richards Defends Husband Aaron Phypers After Scandalous Dinner Conversation On ‘RHOBH’

Denise Richards says she and Aaron Phypers haven’t watched the Apr. 29 episode that showed them making bizarre claims about Aaron’s work, and admits they don’t regret it.

Denise Richards, 49, is not regretting her and her husband Aaron Phypers‘ conversation about his work in “frequency medicine” during Kyle Richards‘ dinner party on the Apr. 29 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills even though the claims they were making caused controversy among the cast. Although she admitted she hasn’t even seen the episode yet, the former wife of Charlie Sheen, opened up about how the negative feedback isn’t bothering her or her hubby.

“We don’t regret anything. And I think during the dinner, you have to also know your audience, and during the dinner we realized, ‘OK, this isn’t the audience to tell this to, so we’re going to wrap up the conversation,’” Denise told Us Weekly about what happened during the aired conversation. “We are ourselves and that’s who we want to be. We don’t want to try and be something we’re not, and it’s part of what he does. So I think it’s OK to talk about it. Like I said, you have to know your audience too and that wasn’t the audience at the dinner table.”

During the dinner, which included Denise, Aaron, Kyle, and some others, Denise advised Aaron to not talk about what he did for a living because it had already led to people “following” them but that didn’t stop him from getting into an explanation about things like atoms, nuclear fission, allopathic healing, and how he can remove electromagnetic blocks from the body. “Everything you’ve been taught about how disease process and stuff works is not true,” Aaron started during the dinner discussion before pausing and then saying, “I have to be careful.”

After Aaron went on about atoms and space and other confusing things like how there was cancer in every single one of the dinner attendees, some RHOBH co-stars like Lisa Rinna, 56, admitted to not understanding a word of what he was saying. “My husband [Harry Hamlin] has been involved with fusion energy for 30 years, and I know a lot about it,” Lisa said in a confessional. “I am trying to wrap my brain around what Aaron is saying.” Garcelle Beauvis, 53, also seemed to agree. “This party for me started awkward and then it got bizarre and then it got more bizarre. Cuckoo!” she said on the show.