‘RHOBH’ Recap: Sutton Shades Teddi & Denise Claims Dangerous People Are ‘Following’ Her
The April 29 episode of ‘RHOBH’ featured another ‘dinner party from hell’, during which Sutton made Teddi cry, and Denise’s husband Aaron Phypers left everyone speechless.
Where do we even begin? The April 29 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gave us major Season 1 flashbacks, as Kyle Richards hosted what will probably go down as the sequel to Season 1’s “dinner party from hell”. Nine years after OG star Camille Grammer hosted a dramatic dinner of her own — during which Kyle and her longtime friend, “the morally corrupt” Faye Resnick, were targeted by both Camille and a cigar-smoking psychic — Kyle’s own get together ended up becoming a similar disaster.
First, the ladies thought it might be a good idea to go around the dinner table and reveal the first impressions they had of the person sitting to the right of them. Kyle, Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi and Denise Richards all had nice things to say about each other, but when it was Sutton Stracke‘s turn to play, she said she wanted to be “honest”. She didn’t exactly accuse the other ladies of lying and being fake, but she said it without actually saying it. And then, she looked over at Teddi Mellencamp and told Teddi that she initially thought she’d be “a little boring”. Teddi took the remark by surprise and tried laughing it off, while her husband, Edwin, sat nearby and remained silent.
“Are we supposed to be honest or not?” Sutton asked the group, after they all had become shellshocked by what she just said. “Women like Sutton are few and far between in Beverly Hills,” Erika said during her confessional. “But there’s a whole world of women like Sutton out there, and you know what, God bless them.”
“That was my first impression,” Sutton added, before she admitted that she became annoyed when she found out that Teddi was also pregnant. “God help us,” was her first reaction to hearing that news, she told the group. Then, Sutton tried turning it all around by saying, “You’re more interesting than I thought,” but the damage was already done. And it just got worse when they started arguing about Teddi’s event and how she told everyone that she “didn’t care” if they came or not.
It all eventually became too much for Teddi, and she quickly broke down in tears before running out of the room. She blamed her emotions on her pregnancy hormones, but it seemed clear that it was more than that. Sutton struck a nerve.
In the end, Sutton did apologize, but she didn’t regret what she had said. After all, she was just being “honest”. And Kyle, who’s supposed to be Teddi’s best friend, told Sutton that there’s no way she was wrong for saying what she said if she was just speaking her “truth”.
Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.