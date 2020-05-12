‘RHOBH’: Denise Richards Freaks After Her Daughters Overhear Conversation About Threesomes

In the May 13 episode of ‘RHOBH’, a concerned Denise Richards tells Erika Jayne that her daughter Sami, 15, admitted to hearing them ‘argue about threesomes’.

Denise Richards, 49, was not happy when she found out that some of her daughters, including her oldest daughter Sami, 15, and daughter Lola, 14, as well as their friends, overheard her conversation with Erika Jayne, 48, and others about threesomes over dinner as they were sitting close by. The actress could be seen speaking to Erika about the shocking situation in a preview for the upcoming May 13 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and expressed her concern about the mishap.

“I went to lunch yesterday with Sami, my oldest daughter, and she overheard some things,” Denise told Erika in the clip. “She mentioned threesomes,” she continued before the preview cut to a clip of Denise speaking with Sami about the conversation. “We heard you guys arguing about threesomes,” Sami says in the clip before her shocked mom asks, “In what way?” She laughs and then says, “That’s all I’m saying.” Although Denise goes on to tell Sami there’s “certain things” she shouldn’t hear, the teen insists “we’re not like five-years-old.” Still, Denise goes on to tell her, “I’m very sorry.”

“I didn’t want my kids’ friends to go home and say, ‘Oh, dinner was great at Sami and Lola’s house. Oh boy, but her mom and their friends were talking about threesomes and this….’,” Denise could then be seen saying in a confessional. “I’ve never been that house.”

The preview concluded with Denise explaining to Erika how she plans to avoid something like this from ever happening again in the future. “With the kids, next time, I’ll move them further,” she says. “Like inside the house.” The ladies both went on to laugh about the tense situation and Erika, who talked about her sexual experience with a couple at the dinner the kids overheard, apologized while admitting she has “the nastiest mouth ever.” Denise also admitted to not “having the cleanest mouth either.”

More about Denise’s experience with her daughters can be seen in the next episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which airs on Bravo on May 13.