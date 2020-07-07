Denise Richards Reveals Husband Aaron Will Stand In For Love Scenes On ‘The Bold & The Beautiful’

Denise Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers has joined ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ as a stand-in for the resumption of filming amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She revealed on the July 7 episode of ‘The Talk,’ that her husband will join her for intimate scenes!

Denise Richards has a new love interest on The Bold and the Beautiful… sort of. The actress, 49, will film intimate scenes with her husband Aaron Phypers on the longtime CBS soap — which returned to production in June, since shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Denise, who plays Shauna Fulton, discussed the future of the show amid the global health crisis on Tuesday.

(Video credit: CBS’s ‘The Talk’)

“Every week we’re tested [for COVID-19],” Denise said about the cast of the show during a virtual appearance on The Talk@Home. “If there are more than two actors, we have mannequins. If there is an intimate scene, they’ve asked us if our significant other can step in for that person. Otherwise, we’ll be doing a love scene with a doll,” Denise revealed, confirming that she opted for her husband over the doll.

Aaron will step in for her character’s love interest Ridge Forrester, played by Thorsten Kaye. “He [Phypers] is standing in. And, he came with me today [July 7],” Denise said, noting that Aaron underwent a COVID-19 test that day. “Every week the whole cast [is tested]. He starts standing in next week.”

Denise went on to explain that she’s “excited” to get back to filming The Bold and the Beautiful, which she joined last April. “I think it’s important for us to also be safe, but to move forward,” she said, noting that Executive Producer, Brad Bell “has implemented a very safe environment, I feel, for all of us, so I think it’s important.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also spoke about claims of her alleged affair with former Beverly Hills housewife Brandi Glanville. “I love for things to play out on television instead of social media,” Denise said, as Brandi continues to tease the alleged hookup on social media. The alleged affair, which has since become the main storyline of the latter half of Season 10, is something Denise previously denied when it was first reported at the beginning of this year.