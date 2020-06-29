Brandi Glanville Claps Back At Doubters Of Kissing Pic: It’s ‘1 Million Percent’ Denise Richards In Viral Photo

Brandi Glanville is claiming that a grainy photo she posted kissing another woman is definitely Denise Richards getting her smooch. Brandi isn’t backing down, telling fans it is not a Denise ‘look alike’ but the real deal.

Brandi Glanville will not be stopped when it comes to claiming she had something steamy going on with actress Denise Richards. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a dark and grainy Twitter photo on June 27, giving a cheek kiss to a woman resembling Denise. Though she didn’t directly say it was the 49-year-old current RHOBH star on the receiving end of the peck, she is now! In a June 29 Twitter post, Brandi wrote, “It’s 1 million percent DR!!! Not a DR look alike,” doubling down for fans who thought she was trying to stir up drama with a woman who simply resembled the former Bond girl.

It’s 1millionpercent DR !!!NOT A DR look alike — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 29, 2020

Brandi has been claiming for months that she and Denise — who is married to actor Aaron Phypers — had an affair in 2019, and that it will all come out in the wash during the current season of RHOBH. But her ongoing hookup claims are continuing to rub fans the wrong way. In her tweet with Denise’s initials, user @beebahcali called out Brandi, telling her, “@BrandiGlanville People’s sexuality is their own business, and shouldn’t be weaponized to improve ratings on a sinking franchise. Maybe that’s not how it’ll play out but it sure looks that way.”

Another fan dissed Brandi for continuing to claim she got with a married woman, when she was allegedly the victim cheating while married herself. Her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian allegedly had an affair with his 2009 Lifetime movie Northern Lights co-star, country singer LeAnn Rimes. Eddie and Brandi divorced, and he went on to marry LeAnn in 2011. @Bren_64 asked, “@BrandiGlanville Brandi, why would you sleep with anyone who is married, open relationship or not. Don’t you make a big deal of the women who had affairs with ex husband. Take some of your own advice and stay away from married men/women.”

Making dinner for my fam/neighbors –#snack on this pic.twitter.com/QHTPRkfEfr — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 28, 2020

In the original kissing photo Brandi tweeted, she wrote “Making dinner for my fam/neighbors – #snack on this,” above it. She had previously mentioned she was making a lasagna dinner to share with her neighbors, and some fans called her “thirsty” for throwing a reference to an alleged affair with Denise into the mix. However Brandi did warn followers prior to the photo in another Twitter post, “I’ve decided to make a drink early despite my promise to myself :) Give me 5 I promise to end this with the gift that keeps on giving.”

As for her new claims that it is Denise in the kissing photo, more fans piled on Brandi that it seemed like much ado about nothing, as it appeared the ladies were just giving each other greeting kisses on the cheek. @George_Delport told her, “@BrandiGlanville I also kiss my friends like that. It means nothing brandi,” while user @judyb_roque added, “@BrandiGlanville Such an uproar about a kiss on the cheek.” For her part, Denise has ignored Brandi’s tweets and has not responded to either the photo post or the claim that it is “1 million percent” her in the picture. Denise has denied any intimacy went on between herself and Brandi via her rep.