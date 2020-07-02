Denise Richards Speaks Out About Alleged Brandi Glanville Affair After Kissing Photo: ‘I Know My Truth’

This was a move uncharacteristic of Denise Richards. The ‘RHOBH’ star tackled Brandi Glanville’s ‘wild claims’ about their alleged affair in a new interview!

Denise Richards rarely speaks out about her affair rumors with Brandi Glanville, aside from that one time she denied them. So, it was a surprise to hear The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star finally address the allegations that Brandi keeps resurfacing in an interview that aired on July 2! “Brandi Glanville is making these wild claims saying that you two were hooking up and I just need to know what your reaction is,” The Talk@Home co-host Eve asked Denise, who was also promoting her return to the set of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Denise took the classy road — but still packed a little sass in her answer! “I love for things to play out on television instead of social media. But the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made, and so for me, personally, this is like kindergarten,” Denise said. Her response arrived shortly after Brandi made headlines (again) for sharing a photo of herself kissing a woman. The controversial Bravo star insisted the mystery woman was “1 million percent” DR — the initials of Denise’s name — but Denise didn’t dive into that specific allegation.

Making dinner for my fam/neighbors –#snack on this pic.twitter.com/QHTPRkfEfr — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 28, 2020

The kissing photo that Brandi Glanville claimed was a photo of her and Denise Richards.

Instead, Denise chose not to entertain the drama of her affair scandal during the interview. “So I’m like well, whatever. We’ll just let it play out on the show, it is what it is,” she said, nonchalantly. But Eve pressed on: “Why is [Brandi] doing this?” To that, Denise admitted, “I can’t speak for anyone else.”

It’s 1millionpercent DR !!!NOT A DR look alike — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 29, 2020

Eve then wanted to know if the allegations have caused Denise “any regrets” of being on RHOBH. This was far from the case! “No actually, my first season, I loved filming with the women. I had a great time getting to know them. We are very blessed and very lucky being on this show and part of it — that we get to go to fancy dinners and wonderful trips…So I don’t regret it,” Denise insisted. In regards to her affair scandal, she added, “People are always going to say stuff, and I know my truth, my husband [Aaron Phypers] does, it is what it is. Like I said, I’ve had so much stuff said over the years about me and my family. This is like nothing compared to the things that have been said about me.”

Like Denise said, we’ll just have to wait for her drama with Brandi to “play out on television.” The second half of Season 10 resumes on July 8, and judging by RHOBH’s super teaser that dropped on June 3, we’re in for a wild ride. In a future episode, Brandi shares her most wild story yet about her alleged night of intimacy with Denise!

“Denise and Aaron [Denise’s husband] have this whole open thing…I f—ed her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, ‘Aaron can never know this. He’ll kill me’,” Brandi told her shocked co-stars. It has now been half a year since Bravo fans were hit with a shocking report that claimed Denise and Brandi allegedly had a “months-long affair” in early 2019, per Daily Mail. Denise’s rep said this simply “isn’t true” in a statement to People, but Brandi has continued to suggest and insist that’s not the case.