Brandi Glanville Shades Denise Richards Amidst ‘RHOBH’ Drama: I ‘Can’t Wait’ For The Truth To Come Out

Brandi Glanville continues to tease her alleged hookup with Denise Richards as fans wait for her to emerge on this season of ‘RHOBH.’ She shared a photo of fan art to Instagram on May 21, and admitted that she ‘went swimming’ with the ‘wrong shark.’

Brandi Glanville came across fan art that she couldn’t pass up on Thursday night. The Drinking and Tweeting author, 47, maintained her mantra that “the truth will come out” about her alleged months-long affair with Denise Richards. Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are patiently awaiting Brandi’s arrival on the current 10th season of the show — after the network, along with Brandi teased her triumphant return for months.

“Someone sent this to me & with all the she said she said I cannot fucking wait for the truth to come out… I went swimming with the wrong shark,” Brandi captioned a doctored photo of her alongside Denise, 49, in the ocean. “Wild Things of Beverly Hills,” was written on top of the photo in white and red text.

It’s still unclear if Brandi and Denise actually hooked up, although Brandi continues to allude to the latter on social media. On May 13, Brandi shared a photo of what appeared to be her sitting in a makeshift confessional at home. “Truth Cannon Strikes Again,” she captioned her tweet, adding the hashtags, “#SeeYouSoon” and “#RHOBH.”

(Photo credit: Brandi Glanville/Instagram)

Before that, Brandi went on the record with alleged details of her former friendship with Denise. “Yeah we made out, we hooked up,” Brandi alleged during an Instagram Live session with BP Major on April 16. Her shocking claim prompted BP to ask: “When you made out with Denise, have they been indoors or out in public?” Brandi replied: “Which one? Which time?”

Meanwhile, Denise, who is happily married to Aaron Phypers, has denied the hookup rumors through her representative. The alleged affair reportedly occurred sometime in 2019 while filming season 10 of RHOBH. It was confirmed during the RHOBH premiere that Denise stopped filming with the cast in December 2019 — after her rumored “months-long affair” with Brandi was revealed in the press during a cast trip to Rome, per DailyMail.

But, if you ask the newest Beverly Hills Housewife, Garcelle Beauvais, she’s not sold on Brandi’s side of the things. “I don’t know her myself, but just from what I’ve seen or what’s out there? No,” she told HollywoodLife on April 16, when asked if she finds Brandi to be truthful.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at its new time, 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Check back at HollywoodLife for weekly recaps!