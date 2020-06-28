Brandi Glanville Called ‘Thirsty’ After Fans Think She Posted A Photo Of Her Kissing Denise Richards

Brandi Glanville took to Twitter to post an eye-catching photo that showed her kissing another woman, who many fans think is Denise Richards, and told her followers to ‘snack on this.’

Brandi Glanville, 47, got her fans’ attention on June 27 when she unexpectedly posted a random photo that showed her kissing another woman that many of them think looks a lot like Denise Richards! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared the close-up photo, which is dark in lighting and shows the woman clearly kissing her on her cheek, and left the caption for it non descriptive. “Making dinner for my fam/neighbors –#snack on this,” it read.

Making dinner for my fam/neighbors –#snack on this pic.twitter.com/QHTPRkfEfr — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 28, 2020

Although Brandi didn’t mention that 49-year-old Denise is the one with her in the shadowy pic, fans were quick to comment with their thoughts and some even accused her of posting the questionable pic because she was “thirsty” for attention. “The thirst is real. Perhaps you should chug some water,” one follower wrote. “Thirsty. Needs spotlight. Does anyone even care? No. No. No,” another wrote.

The thirst is real. Perhaps you should chug some water. — HunnyBoobTube (@WenBrenSF) June 28, 2020

Brandi’s photo comes after her claim that she and Denise had an affair has made headlines for many months. Denise has denied the alleged hookup, but that hasn’t stopped the reality beauty from posting cryptic things that suggest a romance did happen on social media. She also told her co-stars about the situation and it’s become one of the most talked about topics of the entire 10th season of RHOBH.

“Denise and [her husband] Aaron [Phypers] have this whole open thing…I f—ed her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, ‘Aaron can never know this. He’ll kill me,’” Brandi told Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp at a cast dinner that Denise wasn’t present for. After the ladies confronted Denise about the alleged affair, she tearfully told them it was “not true” and Dorit was the only one who confessed to believing her right away.

The unfolding of the scandal between Brandi and Denise is still being shown on the current episodes of RHOBH but it all started back in Jan. 2020 when Daily Mail first reported about the alleged “months-long affair”, which supposedly happened in 2019. After Denise’s rep shot down the allegation, Denise, herself, also told a fan that she and her husband Aaron don’t have an “open marriage.”