‘RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke: Why She ‘Can’t Wait To Watch’ Denise Richards & Brandi Glanville’s Drama Unfold

Sutton Stracke wants to see the forthcoming drama between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville unfold on ‘RHOBH’, and she feels the main issue with them is about ‘being honest.’

Sutton Stracke may only be a “friend” on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ current 10th season, but she’s just as curious about co-stars Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville‘s headline-making drama as fans are. The reality beauty EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife about the upcoming episodes of the Bravo series that will let viewers see the details in the alleged hookup that happened between the ladies and although she doesn’t care to focus on the dramatic situation, like so many others, she’s anticipating what will unfold.

“I can’t wait to watch this! I, to be honest, don’t care about any of that situation. Be you, boo. It’s really about being honest and being honest with your friends,” she EXCLUSIVELY told us. “That’s the bigger issue here. It’s not about the deed. It’s about just trusting your friends and knowing that we’re going to take care of you no matter what.”

Sutton also admitted that in addition to the Denise and Brandi scandal, the season will hold a lot more interesting things that she wishes would get more exposure. “I feel like it’s unfortunate that the Denise and Brandi thing is being highlighted so much,” she explained. “It is a bit scandalous and whatever, but there’s so much more that happened all season than that. I do know both of them. I got to know Denise very well and she’s such a dear person. I’ve known Brandi socially for awhile. She can be naughty but she has a good heart. To be completely honest, I need to watch and get both sides of the story because I was with Denise the whole time and that was the side that I knew so I’m going to have to see it out and tell you later.”

News about the scandal between 49-year-old Denise and 47-year-old Brandi first started making headlines in the weeks leading up to the season 10 premiere on Apr. 15 and revolves around the fact that Brandi claims the two hooked up in 2019 and kept a private “months long affair” going, but Denise, who is married to Aaron Phypers, 47, has denied the claims.