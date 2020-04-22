Brandi Glanville Reveals Denise Richards ‘Sent Me A Cease & Desist’ After Doubling Down On Hookup Claim

The juicy drama between Brandi Glanville & Denise Richards over their alleged hookup situation continues!

Brandi Glanville, 47, is keeping a tight lip about the alleged hook up situation between her and Denise Richards, 49. Their drama was brought up oddly enough on a cooking-related Instagram snap that Brandi posted on Tuesday, April 21. She shared a photo of what looked to be a meal prepared for her sons by a local restaurant in Los Angeles where one of her fans wrote, “Can you fill us in on Denise Richards? All the best.” Her response? “No she sent me a cease-and-desist I will not talk about her.” Oof. The mother-of-two previously doubled down on her claims that she was at one point romantically linked with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar during an Instagram Live chat on Thursday, April 16.

Rumors swirling around what did and didn’t happen between Denise & Brandi have been going on for months now. The alleged affair first became public knowledge in January when a Daily Mail source claimed that Denise and Brandi had a “months-long affair” throughout early 2019. Denise’s rep quickly clapped back by saying the rumor “isn’t true” in a statement to People, but Brandi’s comments afterwards made the situation a bit more complicated.

Someone stuck in the middle of this situation that doesn’t appear to be bothered by it at all is Denise’s hunky husband Aaron Phypers, 47. “Denise & Aaron are going really strong despite all of the rumors and stories,” a source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife on Thursday, April 16. “Aaron doesn’t believe the rumors for one second. She’s really ready for the season to come out as she feels like her side will be seen and she can’t wait for the viewers to see her truth. Denise knows she said certain things about the ladies, however, they’ve also said some not nice things about her which will come out as the season progresses.”

The insider continued, “She’s disappointed the other ladies seemed to believe Brandi, but there’s nothing she can really do about what other people see or think. She’s a professional and she’s ready to re-live everything even though she wishes it never happened. She’s just glad to get her side out there.”