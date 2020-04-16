Brandi Glanville Doubles Down On Her Claim That She ‘Hooked Up’ With Denise Richards

Brandi Glanville is coming right out and saying it…again. Brandi claimed she got intimate with Denise Richards, and revealed what exactly she (allegedly) did with the ‘RHOBH’ star!

In what may be her least cryptic claim yet, Brandi Glanville, 47, went on the record to say that she got intimate with Denise Richards, 49. This time, Brandi teased a little more details about what she allegedly did with Denise during an Instagram Live session with BP Major on April 16! “Yeah we made out, we hooked up,” Brandi boldly said during the interview.

BP had to ask: “When you made out with Denise, have they been indoors or out in public?” Brandi opted for a cheeky answer, implying that more than one makeout session went down! “Which one? Which time?,” she answered, keeping the rest of the details ambiguous. Brandi made the claims on the very same day she went on a Twitter rant about Denise’s “rude” behavior!

Of course, this is far from the first time that Brandi has suggested the report of her alleged “months-long” affair with Denise is true, which surfaced in Jan. 2020. Denise’s rep immediately shut down the rumor, but Brandi has continued to imply — and sometimes outright say, like in this instance — that she did indeed hook up with Denise. “Let’s just say we’re standing and not laying down anywhere,” Brandi said of her rumored affair with Denise during the March 9 episode of Danny Pellegrino’s podcast, Everything Iconic. She added, “We don’t have a relationship, unfortunately. I would love to be her friend. All I can tell you is I don’t lie.”

Brandi couldn’t get into the nitty-gritty, since she claimed on the same podcast that she received a cease and desist letter from Denise. This letter is also brought up on RHOBH! If Denise did indeed send off such a letter, it’s quite the surprise to hear Brandi so boldly talk about the alleged affair. But there’s a reason Brandi has been so vocal about the rumors, which Denise has remained mum on.

“Brandi was really upset that Denise denied their hookup, which is why she began speaking up about it,” a source close to the show EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in April. “She confronted Denise at Kyle [Richards‘] house at a party and Denise was a bit afraid of what Brandi was going to say when she sat everyone down. She felt Denise cut her out of her life out of nowhere and made her look like a liar and she was upset which is why she spoke out. Brandi will not hold back at all this season.”