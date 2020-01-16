Brandi Glanville ‘Willing To A Take Lie Detector Test’ After Denise Richards Denies Affair

Brandi Glanville has nothing to hide amid rumors that she was hooking up with ‘RHOBH’ star Denise Richards. She’s not scared of being hooked up to a polygraph, and even declared, ‘I was not EVEN the aggressor.’

Bring out the polygraph. Brandi Glanville, 47, insists that she’s not spreading false information amid heavy speculation of an alleged affair between her and Denise Richards, 48! “I am not lying about ANYTHING that I said on housewives and Im [sic] willing to take a lie detector test,” Brandi tweeted on Jan. 16. To show just how confident she is, Brandi even added, “and let’s be clear I was not EVEN the aggressor!!!!”

Brandi didn’t directly say what she’d be taking a lie detector test for. But based on the timing of this tweet and others before, fans could only assume that she was referring to the Daily Mail report that claimed Brandi and Denise had “a months-long affair” throughout the first half of 2019! On the same day the shocking report surfaced (Jan. 8), Brandi shared a photo of herself in a meditative pose and wrote, “When you want to respond but are not ‘allowed’ to…”

Then, on Jan. 13, she cryptically tweeted, “I soooooo want to tweet my thoughts right now! This is soo f–ing stupid -night f–ks.” The least subtle tweet arrived on Jan. 14, in which Brandi wrote, “Their [sic] is a huge difference between hooking up with someone a couple of times and having a romantic relationship with someone.”

Denise, on the other hand, already went ahead and shut down the rumor through her publicist. “It isn’t true,” the rep told People on Jan. 8, in regards to Daily Mail’s report. Camille Grammer backed up Denise on Twitter, and even threw shade at the fact that Brandi no longer has a full-time role on RHOBH: “It’s not true. Someone is desperate for a diamond.” Sadly, the report has now driven a wedge between Denise and Brandi, who were once friends, we’ve learned.

“Denise was stunned to hear that Brandi was saying they hooked up and she has an open marriage,” a source close to RHOBH EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Denise has been married to Aaron Phypers since 2018, and neither have indicated they’re open to sleeping with people outside the marriage. Our source added, “Denise is adamant that a hookup never happened. All of this has actually sparked the end of Denise and Brandi’s friendship.”