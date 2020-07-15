‘RHOBH’: Brandi Glanville Spanks Denise Richards & Proposes A ‘Throuple’ With Aaron Phypers

Oy vey. In a preview for next week’s new episode of ‘RHOBH’, Brandi Glanville basically tells Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers that she wants to be in a three-way romance with them.

Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards‘ alleged affair hasn’t yet been discussed on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but in a new preview for the July 22 episode, viewers get a glimpse at Brandi flirting with Denise and her husband, Aaron Phypers.

The clip starts with Brandi and Denise hanging out at Kyle Richards‘ party, and while behind Kyle’s at-home bar, Brandi spanks Denise on the rear-end. Then, she faces both Denise and Aaron and says, “As much as you guys are co-dependent-ish, and I like it … I want to be a throuple with you guys”.

The clip doesn’t show what Denise and Aaron end up saying to that, but Aaron’s facial expression (pictured below) may tell us exactly what we need to know. Or does it? We’ll let you decide.

As we said, Brandi’s affair allegations haven’t played out on RHOBH just yet, but given the context of next week’s episode, we have a feeling it’s right around the corner. However, Denise has vehemently denied that anything ever happened between her and Brandi. Brandi, on the other hand, insists that she has proof and just last month, she shared a photo of her appearing to kiss Denise.

“I love for things to play out on television instead of social media,” Denise said on the June 30 episode of The Talk just a few days after the pic went viral on social media. “But the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made. So for me, personally, this is like kindergarten. I’m, like, whatever. We’ll just let it play out on the show, it is what it is. … I can’t speak for anyone else.”

In a previous teaser for the current season of RHOBH, Brandi said, “I f***ed her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, ‘[My husband] Aaron [Phypers] can never know this. He’ll kill me.'” And in the same clip, Denise seemingly denied the allegations, when she said, “What the f***? That is not true!”

Want more? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo.