‘RHOBH’: Brandi Glanville Comes Face-To-Face With Denise Richards At Kyle’s Party

It’s the face-off fans have been waiting for, and it finally happened during the July 15 episode of ‘RHOBH’ — Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards reunited at Kyle’s black and white party.

Brandi Glanville returned to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the first time this season, during the July 15 episode. And while she didn’t yet claim on screen that she had a “months-long affair” with Denise Richards, their reunion at Kyle Richards‘ black and white party definitely felt awkward for viewers, who have been privy to the claim for quite some time now. Even when Brandi said, “I’m a little nervous. I don’t know why,” upon arriving at the party, we felt nervous, too, but for more obvious reasons.

Anyway, since none of Brandi and Denise’s real-life drama has transpired on screen yet, they mainly seemed like besties this week. At one point, Brandi even asked Denise to sit next to her during the charity auction portion of the party at Kyle’s. Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne bugged their eyes out after seeing that, but we’re going to assume the editors were just being playful in that moment and one had nothing to do with the other.

Also at the party were fellow former RHOBH stars Eileen Davidson, Adrienne Maloof, Dr. Paul Nasiff and Camille Grammer — yes, really. It was like one major reunion and our brains nearly exploded. Oh, and Kris Jenner showed up too, and later donated $25K to the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital. It was a night to remember.

Especially because there wasn’t a single person at the party happy to see Camille. Kyle had previously met up with Camille and made amends after last season’s disastrous reunion, but the other ladies weren’t as nice as Kyle. For starters, Lisa Rinna told Camille that she acts like an “a**hole on Twitter”, and she didn’t like that. Their brief interaction became pretty heated quickly, so Rinna stormed off.

Then, when Camille tried exchanging pleasantries with Teddi Mellencamp, Teddi told her to stop trying because she wasn’t interested in fixing things between them. “I know you don’t like me, so you don’t have to pretend,” Teddi told Camille. So Camille shrugged her shoulders and moved on. Basically, the only person that was okay with seeing Camille at the party was Denise.

We hate to say it, but it may take quite some time for the ladies to warm up to Camille again. And the same goes for Denise in regards to her feelings about her longtime friend, Lisa Rinna. Earlier in the episode, they met up for lunch to discuss everything that had happened in Santa Barbara, including Lisa calling Denise a “hypocrite” for trying to downplay any sex talk in front of her daughters.

Lisa told Denise that the topic would have never gotten as big as it did if Denise didn’t bring her kids into the conversation (ie. her daughter being “upset” about the threesome conversation at her house). “You used the kids. You brought the kids into it,” Lisa told Denise.

But Denise started breaking down in tears and reminded Lisa that she should be very aware of everything she went through with ex Charlie Sheen and how she had to fight to protect her kids from certain things, so the least Lisa Rinna could do for her is understand that and have her back.

Lisa backed down and said, “okay”, but Denise said she learned a hard “lesson” in Santa Barbara and that would be that she doesn’t feel like she can trust Lisa Rinna anymore.

