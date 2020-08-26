The first trailer for the explosive three-part ‘RHOBH’ reunion is here, and Denise Richards is in the hot seat!

Denise Richards goes toe-to-toe with just about everyone during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, and things get so heated that one person walks off set. In this explosive first look at the Season 10, three-part special, Lisa Rinna starts things off by clapping back at Denise for calling the group of ladies “vicious” and “mean”. She even tells the Wild Things star to f***ing shut up.”

“Denise, you lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie,” Lisa adds before newbie Sutton Stracke snaps at Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle Beauvais argues with Kyle Richards about being mean on Twitter. Clearly, there will be a good amount of drama when the reunion special kicks off on Sept. 3.

Also in the two-minute clip, Kyle and Dorit get into a feud over their private confessionals. “You’ve been coming for me all season, Dorit!” Kyle yells. “You wanted to take credit for my fashion show.” Then, Kyle takes a jab at Garcelle when she accuses the new co-host of The Real of promising to donate $5,000 at her charity event but never paying up.

However, as expected, most of the focus stays on Denise Richards’ alleged affair with Brandi Glanville, as well as the controversy surrounding the group’s discussion about threesomes in front of Denise’s daughter. Lisa calls Denise a hypocrite for getting upset, saying, “You bring up your husband’s penis almost every show!”

“The whole f***ing world knows about Denise’s husband going and getting a happy ending from, like, a 100-year-old woman,” Lisa also points out, referring to a story Denise told the group last season.

Things get so heated between Denise and Lisa that Denise gets up and walks off “set”.

“Did she leave?” Kyle asks, as Erika Jayne mouths, “What the f**k?”

Want more drama? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season finale airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo, and the reunion kicks off Sept. 2 at 9 p.m..