Denise Richards Would ‘Love’ To ‘Repair’ Her Friendship With Lisa Rinna — But She Wants ‘An Apology’

Denise Richards has ‘not spoken’ to Lisa Rinna since the ‘RHOBH’ season 10 reunion but she’d like to speak to her again after having ‘no regrets’ about the drama that unfolded between them on the Bravo special.

Denise Richards, 49, is open to mending her friendship with Lisa Rinna, 57, after the two ladies argued about a tweet on the first half of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 reunion on Sept. 2, which can be seen in the video below. The reality star defended herself after Lisa accused her of liking a tweet that suggested Lisa should be fired, and claimed that she only liked it because of a shady comment that was included about Erika Jayne, 49. “Denise is upset with how the season ended, but she has no regrets about anything,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She spoke her truth and put her side out there and stands by it.”

“She’s happy it’s all been shown and is now over with,” the source continued. “She’d love to be able to repair her friendship with Lisa Rinna, as they have not spoken since the reunion, but she really feels she’s owed an apology.” Perhaps wanting an apology is because when reunion host Andy Cohen asked Denise directly if she liked the tweet because of the Lisa diss, she said, “No. It was by accident, and that’s the truth.”

After a drama-filled season and reunion, Denise isn’t sure if she’ll be returning to RHOBH next season yet. “She still hasn’t made a decision about next season, should Bravo give her an offer to return,

the source revealed. “She loves the show and has enjoyed it, but is focusing on acting at the current moment.” She’s not letting her latest argument with Lisa be a deciding factor either. ” Either way, Lisa Rinna won’t be influencing her decision,” the insider confirmed.

When she’s not butting heads with Lisa, Denise is making headlines for her alleged affair with co-star Brandi Glanville, 47. One of the major storylines on RHOBH this season was the drama caused by Brandi claiming she and Denise hooked up, which Denise denies. The bold Brandi stood by her claims throughout the season and even showed some of her co-stars, including Lisa, text messages between her and Denise, and after reading them, Lisa came to the conclusion that it’s true that they had an “intimate” relationship with each other.

It will be interesting to see where Denise and Lisa go from here but it’s great to know that Denise is willing to give their friendship another try. We’ll be on the lookout to see if Lisa is on the same page and whether or not these two ladies can work out their troubles soon!