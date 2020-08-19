‘RHOBH’: Brandi Glanville Backs Up Her Affair Claim With Text Messages From Denise Richards

The most scandalous baby shower in Bravo history went down during the Aug. 19 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’, when Brandi Glanville boldly claimed she ‘sucked on’ Denise’s private parts.

After the ladies returned home from Rome, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills got back to their regular day-to-day lives and started prepping for Teddi Mellencamp‘s surprise baby shower at Buca di Beppo. But before the Aug. 19 episode of the series took viewers into Dorit Kemsley‘s newly designed Capri Room inside the Encino, California restaurant, Denise Richards met up with Garcelle Beauvais to rehash what had happened in Italy.

Denise told Garcelle that she shared Brandi Glanville‘s affair accusations with her husband, Aaron Phypers, and he didn’t care. She actually said that had she actually hooked up with Brandi, he would have only been upset about not getting an invite to join. It was interesting to hear, considering Denise was very adamant about the fact that she and Aaron don’t have an open marriage. If they’re super monogamous, why would Aaron be okay with Denise hooking up with someone other than him?

Anyway, Denise also told Garcelle that she doesn’t like Teddi at all, which is probably why she later told everyone she was sick and couldn’t make it to the baby shower. However, Brandi did attend the shower and when Teddi’s friends all left early, the ladies of RHOBH started grilling her about her special friendship with Denise.

Dorit told Brandi that she felt she was lying about hooking up with Denise, but Brandi had “pages and pages of” text messages to back up her claims. She even showed the text messages to everyone at the table, and after the ladies read them, Lisa Rinna felt that they proved Brandi and Denise had an “intimate” relationship with each other.

Still, Dorit wasn’t so convinced. So Brandi became extremely frustrated and finally blurted out that she “sucked on” Denise’s private parts. Everyone gasped. Especially Kyle Richards, who said she hates when Brandi talks like that. But Brandi was pretty angry over the fact that Denise was calling her a liar.

Brandi told the ladies that Denise is a “master manipulator” — even “worse than [Lisa Vanderpump]”. Again, everyone gasped, but you could tell most of them truly believed what Brandi was telling them.

And because of that, Lisa later told Kyle that she was starting to second-guess the genuineness of her emotional heart-to-heart with Denise in Italy. Was Denise manipulating Lisa into believing her side of the story? That’s what Lisa wondered. As Kyle has said many times before, Brandi may act crass from time to time, but she’s never been known to lie.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo. Also, for anyone wondering about Dorit’s room inside the Buca restaurant, we’ve learned that it was inspired by her love of the Isle of Capri and the collaboration came together because of Dorit’s long friendship with Buca di Beppo owner Robert Earl. Buca di Beppo also created a special menu so that anyone who wants to can order the “Capri Package” inspired by Dorit’s hand-selected and favorite items from the menu that were served during the baby shower. The package can be enjoyed at home, too, if you wish.