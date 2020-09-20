Kris Jenner: How She Feels About Potentially Joining ‘RHOBH’ After Garcelle Beauvais’ Comments

Garcelle Beauvais said Kris Jenner ‘fits the bill’ for ‘RHOBH’ — and a source close to the ‘KUWTK’ star reveals she’s ‘open’ to appearing on the Bravo series!

Kris Jenner, 64, has built a realty TV dynasty in her own right — but with Keeping Up With The Kardashians coming to an end in 2021, many fans are speculating if she might join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kris would fit right in given her close friendship with Kyle Richards, 51, and a source reveals the Kardashian matriarch is “open” to appearing on the series. “She’s open to appearing here and there like she did this season when it’s natural as she is friends with a lot of the ladies, but she won’t be joining as a friend or full-time cast member next season,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kris is not joining the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills [full-time]. There was never even any talk of it. Kris has no idea where that rumor even came from or how it got started,” the source also tells us. Newcomer Garcelle Beauvais, 53, recently shared that Kris would make a great addition to the series. “I think she fits the bill… Anything is possible… I never thought I’d do reality, so anything is possible,” Garcelle said to Extra about Kris joining RHOBH. Executive producer of RHOBH Andy Cohen recently talked about the possibility of Kris joining, as well.

“I got so many DMs and tweets saying Kris should join The Housewives,” Andy said on his radio show on Sept. 9. “She is already connected with the cast, she’s good buddies with Kyle, no joke. She knows everyone on the show. She’s buddies with Rinna I think…[but] I don’t think she would do it: she’s leaving a show for which she has total control over. Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over? She wouldn’t be an executive producer of the show, she wouldn’t have control over the edits,” he added.

Kyle’s older sister and Kris’ close friend Kathy Hilton, 61, has long been rumored to join RHOBH — and our source also reveals she’ll be appearing next season. “Kathy Hilton has been asked to join as a friend. It’s been talked about before but it’s finally now happening,” the insider explained. Of note, sister Kim Richards, 56, appeared on the series as a full-time housewife from seasons 1 – 5, and has continued to pop-up as a friend. “Kyle is actually excited to have [Kathy] on board,” they added.

“Despite the affects it had on her relationship with Kim, she’s not worried about it causing any problems for them,” the source said, referencing Kim’s struggle with alcoholism that was featured on the earlier seasons of the Bravo series. “The other ladies seem excited to have Kathy along as well. They like her a lot and think she’ll be great for the show.” Kathy has occasionally appeared on the series, notably in season three when she showed off her special occasion dress line, the Kathy Hilton Collection.

Following the departure of Denise Richards, 49, the insider says that the rest of the season 10 cast — including Kyle, Garcelle, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Girardi and friend Sutton Stracke — will be back. “The ladies will all be back except Denise and Sutton will be back as a friend,” they spilled, noting that the show will begin production this Fall. “Filming will begin in late October and they’re being told there will not be an international cast trip. They’re also saying they don’t know what kind of drama they’ll have since they’re really all getting along right now and won’t be able to film like they regularly do, but they know they’ll figure it out. They’re all looking forward to returning and do wish Denise was coming back,” the source told HL.